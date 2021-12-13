How the NFL’s ‘helmets-off’ marketing approach is scoring with young fans

“As much as the league may have made headway on important social initiatives in the eyes of its fans and business partners, the ongoing success of the league may be its overarching, ongoing juggernaut status,” said David Carter, a sports business consultant and sports marketing professor at the USC Marshall School of Business. "Both hard-core and casual fans, as well as the growing gambling demographic, likely welcomed the return to a semblance of normalcy, both at the stadiums and on their couches.”

Under Ellis, the NFL has adopted a “helmets-off” marketing approach that puts more emphasis on player personalities. The league now assigns about four “local content creators” to each team to collect not just on-field behind-the-scenes footage—like sideline banter—but also off-field player activities, like a trip to the mall.

“Before Tim got there, football was portrayed in one way: It was alpha male-centric, almost [like] these gladiators,” said Zach Hilder, executive creator at 72andSunny Los Angeles, the NFL’s creative agency of record. Now the NFL spotlights “the people and personalities—and that goes to the diversity of who these people are and what they believe in.”

It also means the NFL is giving players a bigger platform to talk about the causes they believe in, which it failed to do with Kaepernick. “There was a perception that there was some tension between players and the league, and that’s not good for anyone,” Ellis said. Programs include “My Cause, My Cleats,” which features players plugging causes they believe in, ranging from social justice initiatives to health and wellness. During week 13 of the season, players wore custom-designed football shoes that plugged their causes. For instance, Los Angeles Ram and Pittsburgh native Aaron Donald backed AD99, an organization he founded to address racial inequalities in Pittsburgh.