Special Report: Marketers of the Year

Why Calvin Klein is back in the cultural zeitgeist

The clothier is an Ad Age Marketer to Watch in 2025
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on November 18, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Ad Age 2024 Marketers of the Year

A recent campaign starring Jeremy Allen White gained a lot of buzz.

Credit: Facebook Marketplace

Calvin Klein returned to the pop culture spotlight this year—and all it took was one muscled actor, a red corduroy couch and the brand’s signature white undies. Calvin Klein went viral in January for its campaign starring Jeremy Allen White of “The Bear” fame, gaining more buzz than the brand has seen in years.

Read about all of the 2024 Marketers of the Year

The push resulted in spoofs and spin-offs from agencies and brands alike; executives at PVH Corp., which owns Calvin Klein, also gave the campaign a shout-out. The popularity of the campaign resulted in significant consumer engagement—some even posted about watching Allen’s video on TikTok.

White starred in a second iteration, this time promoting denim, over the summer. More celebs, including Kendall Jenner, are fronting marketing this fall.

Despite the recent fervor surrounding the Calvin Klein brand, PVH is still trying to find its financial footing. For the second quarter, the company posted a 6% decline in revenue to $2.1 billion. Calvin Klein’s second-quarter revenue decreased by 1% overall but rose by 1% in North America.

As it looks to the holiday season and 2025, Calvin Klein will aim to extend its gains by connecting with more cultural moments.

Read about all of the 2024 Marketers of the Year
Read more from Ad Age
Jeremy Allen White is dripping in denim in latest Calvin Klein ads
Tim Nudd
Away spoofs Jeremy Allen White’s Calvin Klein ads—inside the 24-hour turnaround
Tim Nudd
Couch from Jeremy Allen White’s Calvin Klein ad hits Facebook Marketplace in Mojo Supermarket stunt
Tim Nudd

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Ad Age 2024 Marketers of the Year

Ad Age 2024 Marketers of the Year
Introducing Ad Age’s 2024 Marketers of the Year

Introducing Ad Age’s 2024 Marketers of the Year

Ferrari is winning luxury buyers with customization but faces a big EV test

Ferrari is winning luxury buyers with customization but faces a big EV test
Imax appeals to Gen Z and superfans despite movie industry struggles

Imax appeals to Gen Z and superfans despite movie industry struggles
Unilever looks to match superior results with a creative legacy

Unilever looks to match superior results with a creative legacy
How Crocs has continued its pandemic-era gains

How Crocs has continued its pandemic-era gains
How DTC brand Titan Casket built a following

How DTC brand Titan Casket built a following
How the NHL is attracting Gen Z fans with new marketing platforms

How the NHL is attracting Gen Z fans with new marketing platforms