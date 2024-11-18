Why Calvin Klein is back in the cultural zeitgeist

The push resulted in spoofs and spin-offs from agencies and brands alike; executives at PVH Corp., which owns Calvin Klein, also gave the campaign a shout-out. The popularity of the campaign resulted in significant consumer engagement—some even posted about watching Allen’s video on TikTok.

White starred in a second iteration, this time promoting denim, over the summer. More celebs, including Kendall Jenner, are fronting marketing this fall.

Despite the recent fervor surrounding the Calvin Klein brand, PVH is still trying to find its financial footing. For the second quarter, the company posted a 6% decline in revenue to $2.1 billion. Calvin Klein’s second-quarter revenue decreased by 1% overall but rose by 1% in North America.

As it looks to the holiday season and 2025, Calvin Klein will aim to extend its gains by connecting with more cultural moments.