How Crocs has continued its pandemic-era gains

A steady stream of brand collaborations, such as a Happy Meal deal with McDonald’s in September, have also helped keep Crocs top of mind for both enthusiasts and newcomers.

Such initiatives have helped Crocs reach record sales this year. Last month, the company reported third-quarter revenue of $1.1 billion, a 1.6% increase over the year-earlier period. Net income, at $199.8 million, surpassed last year’s $177 million.

However, Crocs, weighed down by the lagging performance of its HeyDude loafer brand, has warned of lower sales for the year. The clog maker is also facing some school bans after teens, encouraged by TikTok trends, started recording themselves purposely tripping in the shoes.