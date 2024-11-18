A darling during the pandemic, foam clog maker Crocs has continued its ascent into mainstream footwear for multiple generations. Helped by clever marketing stunts such as a “Twilight” spoof starring YouTuber Valkyrae that debuted on TikTok over the summer and a more recent creepy Toe Jibbitz video, Crocs is often going viral. In October, the brand worked with BarkBox to introduce footwear for pets, and the dog boots sold out on the first day of availability.
Special Report: Marketers of the Year
How Crocs has continued its pandemic-era gains
Crocs is an Ad Age Marketer to Watch in 2025
Gift Article
A steady stream of brand collaborations, such as a Happy Meal deal with McDonald’s in September, have also helped keep Crocs top of mind for both enthusiasts and newcomers.
Such initiatives have helped Crocs reach record sales this year. Last month, the company reported third-quarter revenue of $1.1 billion, a 1.6% increase over the year-earlier period. Net income, at $199.8 million, surpassed last year’s $177 million.
However, Crocs, weighed down by the lagging performance of its HeyDude loafer brand, has warned of lower sales for the year. The clog maker is also facing some school bans after teens, encouraged by TikTok trends, started recording themselves purposely tripping in the shoes.