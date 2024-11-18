Imax appeals to Gen Z and superfans despite movie industry struggles

Over the past five years, Imax’s share of global box office has grown 28%. With a record slate of “filmed for Imax” movies launching next year, Imax expects to hit a company best $1.2 billion in global box office, Imax CEO Richard Gelfond recently told shareholders.

The premium cinema format, featuring larger screens that display more of the picture in movies specifically filmed for Imax, has thrived by appealing to audiences such as Gen Z seeking unique experiences while also catering to dedicated cinema enthusiasts.

For example, filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar” will re-release in Imax next month for its 10th anniversary, while NBC Sports earlier this month broacast the first live college football game on Imax. And Imax could be a potential outlet for Greta Gerwig’s Netflix-bound “Chronicles of Narnia” film despite the streamer’s resistance to theatrical distribution.

To be sure, Imax is not immune to the difficulties faced by the broader theatrical market: its revenue for the first nine months of 2024 is down 10% to $259.5 million from the same period last year, according to the company’s third-quarter report. But Imax’s future outlook is positive, provided it maintains the momentum it’s finding among the embattled industry.