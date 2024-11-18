Special Report: Marketers of the Year

Imax appeals to Gen Z and superfans despite movie industry struggles

Imax is an Ad Age Marketer to Watch in 2025
By Parker Herren. Published on November 18, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Ad Age 2024 Marketers of the Year

Imax has differentiated itself as an event destination for cinema superfans.

Credit: Imax

As the theatrical business continues its recovery from the pandemic, Imax has differentiated itself as a destination for superfans.

Read about all of the 2024 Marketers of the Year

Over the past five years, Imax’s share of global box office has grown 28%. With a record slate of “filmed for Imax” movies launching next year, Imax expects to hit a company best $1.2 billion in global box office, Imax CEO Richard Gelfond recently told shareholders.

The premium cinema format, featuring larger screens that display more of the picture in movies specifically filmed for Imax, has thrived by appealing to audiences such as Gen Z seeking unique experiences while also catering to dedicated cinema enthusiasts.

For example, filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar” will re-release in Imax next month for its 10th anniversary, while NBC Sports earlier this month broacast the first live college football game on Imax. And Imax could be a potential outlet for Greta Gerwig’s Netflix-bound “Chronicles of Narnia” film despite the streamer’s resistance to theatrical distribution.

To be sure, Imax is not immune to the difficulties faced by the broader theatrical market: its revenue for the first nine months of 2024 is down 10% to $259.5 million from the same period last year, according to the company’s third-quarter report. But Imax’s future outlook is positive, provided it maintains the momentum it’s finding among the embattled industry.

Read about all of the 2024 Marketers of the Year
More entertainment news
Movie marketing for the TikTok generation—how theater chains are trying to reach Gen Z
Parker Herren
How ‘Terrifier 3’ marketers turned the ultra-gory cult franchise into a mainstream success
Parker Herren
What ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ learned from ‘Barbie’ about movie marketing and Gen Z
Parker Herren

In this article:

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is Ad Age’s TV reporter. He was previously a freelance journalist and podcaster covering pop culture and entertainment as well as a Pilates instructor and a professional dancer. His passions include cats, the “Scream” franchise and Halloween costumes.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Ad Age 2024 Marketers of the Year

Ad Age 2024 Marketers of the Year
Introducing Ad Age’s 2024 Marketers of the Year

Introducing Ad Age’s 2024 Marketers of the Year

Ferrari is winning luxury buyers with customization but faces a big EV test

Ferrari is winning luxury buyers with customization but faces a big EV test
Unilever looks to match superior results with a creative legacy

Unilever looks to match superior results with a creative legacy
Why Calvin Klein is back in the cultural zeitgeist

Why Calvin Klein is back in the cultural zeitgeist
How Crocs has continued its pandemic-era gains

How Crocs has continued its pandemic-era gains
How DTC brand Titan Casket built a following

How DTC brand Titan Casket built a following
How the NHL is attracting Gen Z fans with new marketing platforms

How the NHL is attracting Gen Z fans with new marketing platforms