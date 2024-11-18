As 2024 comes to an end, it’s time to look back at the best marketing of the year—not just the campaigns that gained buzz, but work that drove revenue and set up companies for future success.
Special Report: Marketers of the Year
Introducing Ad Age’s 2024 Marketers of the Year
5 brands that broke through in 2024—and 6 to watch in 2025
These are the accomplishments recognized by the Ad Age’s annual Marketers of the Year list, which recognizes excellence in marketing and business strategy. We also highlight six marketers that have put themselves in the position to have a breakout 2025.
This year’s list includes examples of how brands are successfully appealing to coveted Gen Z audiences with savvy social media marketing. These marketers also provide lessons on how to overcome economic challenges such as inflation with smart branding and positioning.