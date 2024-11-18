Special Report: Marketers of the Year

Introducing Ad Age’s 2024 Marketers of the Year

5 brands that broke through in 2024—and 6 to watch in 2025
By E.J. Schultz. Published on November 18, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Ad Age 2024 Marketers of the Year

Ad Age’s 2024 Marketers of the Year

Credit: Ad Age

As 2024 comes to an end, it’s time to look back at the best marketing of the year—not just the campaigns that gained buzz, but work that drove revenue and set up companies for future success.

Read about all of the 2024 Marketers of the Year

These are the accomplishments recognized by the Ad Age’s annual Marketers of the Year list, which recognizes excellence in marketing and business strategy. We also highlight six marketers that have put themselves in the position to have a breakout 2025.

See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Marketers of the Year here

This year’s list includes examples of how brands are successfully appealing to coveted Gen Z audiences with savvy social media marketing. These marketers also provide lessons on how to overcome economic challenges such as inflation with smart branding and positioning.

See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Marketers of the Year here

Read about all of the 2024 Marketers of the Year
Look back on Marketers of the Year
Ad Age 2023 Marketers of the Year
Ad Age Staff
Ad Age 2022 Marketers of the Year
Ad Age Staff
Ad Age 2021 Marketers of the Year
Ad Age Staff

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Ad Age 2024 Marketers of the Year

Ad Age 2024 Marketers of the Year
Ferrari is winning luxury buyers with customization but faces a big EV test

Ferrari is winning luxury buyers with customization but faces a big EV test
Imax appeals to Gen Z and superfans despite movie industry struggles

Imax appeals to Gen Z and superfans despite movie industry struggles
Unilever looks to match superior results with a creative legacy

Unilever looks to match superior results with a creative legacy
Why Calvin Klein is back in the cultural zeitgeist

Why Calvin Klein is back in the cultural zeitgeist
How Crocs has continued its pandemic-era gains

How Crocs has continued its pandemic-era gains
How DTC brand Titan Casket built a following

How DTC brand Titan Casket built a following
How the NHL is attracting Gen Z fans with new marketing platforms

How the NHL is attracting Gen Z fans with new marketing platforms