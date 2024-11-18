How the NHL is attracting Gen Z fans with new marketing platforms

“Our players have been the impetus to put this out there. They’re dynamic, they’re young, they’re good-looking,” said Steve Mayer, the NHL’s president of content and events.
The league is equally interested in young fans. Twice every month, NHL execs huddle with a panel of fans between the ages of 13 and 17, talking about hockey—but also gaming, tech, music and other topics. These sessions have taught the NHL that fans are coming to the sport through athletes, and that knowing more about the players as people piques their interest.
“We call it ‘humans are greater than highlights,’” said Heidi Browning, senior executive VP and NHL chief marketing officer.
“Faceoff: Inside the NHL,” a six-episode Amazon documentary series shot during last season’s playoffs, follows select players on and off the ice. Viewers learned that Connor McDavid, considered to be the best player in the league, possesses both an explosive will to win—and an irrational fear of ketchup. The conformist NHL of yesteryear might have frowned on such transparency, Jennings noted, but it’s critical content for new and casual fans today.