How the NHL is attracting Gen Z fans with new marketing platforms

The improved gameplay, which can be traced to new strategy and training combined with rules adjustments (goalie equipment is smaller, interference penalties are more strictly enforced), has birthed a brand of hockey marked by speed, skating and hitting—“more excitement per minute than any other sport,” Jennings insists. Scoring is up, attracting more viewers, live and on broadcasts.

The 2023-24 NHL season set an all-time league record for total attendance in a single season with 22.87 million fans—with arenas at 97% capacity. TV ratings were the highest since the 2015-16 season, and the NHL also experienced its most-watched Stanley Cup playoffs in 28 years—Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between Edmonton and Florida was the second-most watched NHL game on record (the Boston-Vancouver Game 7 in 2011 was first).

“They’ve grown their fan base,” said John Shea, CEO of Octagon, the sports marketing and talent management agency. “And when you reach larger audiences, that helps to fuel the business overall.”

Young players and the game they play have been showcased in an ongoing campaign called “The Next Golden Era is Now.” The most recent creative, from Highdive, took a tongue-in-cheek look at how Gen Z players were upending Gen Z workplace stereotypes. (Gen Z athletes made up 48% of all NHL players on 2024-25 opening day rosters, the NHL said; 18% of NHLers are 23 or younger).