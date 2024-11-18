How Raising Cane’s is outperforming other restaurant chains

Raising Cane’s is on track to open 85 new locations this year, bringing its total to nearly 900. As of 2023, it ranked as the 28th-largest restaurant chain in the U.S., according to Technomic, which shows it getting 28% of its visits from Gen Z, outpacing the 22% average of its competitors.

Its 2024 performance has blown away most of the restaurant competition, as chains such as McDonald’s, Burger King and KFC struggle to grow business as consumers deal with rising prices caused by stubborn inflation.

Raising Cane’s secret to success is its simplicity, relying on a menu of chicken finger combo meals and little else. That singular focus is the basis of its slogan—“One Love”—that it leans into annually with Valentine’s Day marketing that has featured images of so-called Caniac couples enjoying its food.

As competitors focus on value meals, heavy discounts and limited-time offers, “we’ve done none of that because we really want to showcase our product, the excellent customer service that we have and the high quality, crave-able chicken,” said Kim Freer, the chain’s chief marketing officer. Raising Cane’s is so into that experience that it makes corporate employees work shifts at restaurants during their first days on the job, and again annually—which is why Freer also carries the dual title of fry cook and cashier.

“Raising Cane’s is positioned at the right place at the right time” to seize on the “staggering” growth in demand for chicken at restaurants, Alicia Kelso, executive editor at Nation’s Restaurant News, stated in an email. Its simple menu has been critical because in the current pricing environment, “consumers really like knowing what to expect and really want consistency,” she added.

But it’s not all about the food—Raising Cane’s has a knack for generating publicity by getting celebs to work shifts at its stores. It’s part of a marketing approach centered on getting “integrated in those pop culture moments,” Freer said. On Nov. 4, for instance, Los Angeles Dodger Kiké Hernández showed up at a location in Alhambra, California, drawing lines and local TV coverage in the massive Los Angeles media market, shortly after the Dodgers’ World Series win.