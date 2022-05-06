How diverse-owned media is looking to bring in more ad dollars

Brands were called upon last year to allocate more ad dollars to diverse-owned media, and speaking during NewFront presentations this week, media channels that cater to multicultural audiences said that while progress has been slow, they are ramping up ad opportunities this year to satisfy an uptick in demand.

Sean Combs’ Revolt, for one, has seen 100 new advertisers buy into the network in the last calendar year. It is now looking to build audiences through expansion in the hip-hop space with the acquisition of music news publisher Rap-Up.

Detavio Samuels, CEO of Revolt, said in an email that on the positive side, none of the presentations that took place during the NewFronts this week would have happened even three years ago. Samuels also noted events hosted by agencies like Magna Global and Horizon Media, which also showcase Black and other diverse-owned media channels. Omnicom Media Group hosted its own so-called “infronts” last month, serving to connect its clients with these channels in the hopes of growing the pot of ad dollars.

Blavity, which has a publishing network of five titles, highlighted its Afro Tech event, which brought in over 250 advertisers and sponsors.

But despite diverse publishers expressing growth in ad interest, overall it seems progress has been subpar.