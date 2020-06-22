Special Report: NewFronts

Hulu introduces transactional ad format in NewFront pitch

SmileDirectClub, The RealReal and SweetGreen are launch partners for the new experience
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on June 22, 2020.
NewFronts Now: Day 1 addresses elephants in the room and puts viewers first
Credit: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

Hulu is the latest media company moving into transactional ad formats.

The streamer introduced GatewayGo, a way for viewers to interact with a commercial and then take an action on a second screen, such as access special offers or make a purchase. It utilizes QR codes and push notifications to encourage viewers to take immediate action on their mobile devices.

The goal is to upend TV as a top-of-the-funnel advertising medium and built the foundation for bottom-of-the funnel, action-oriented campaigns. By doing this, it allows TV brands to attract digital-focused advertisers, like direct-to-consumer brands that typically utilize social channels and other digital advertising.

SmileDirectClub, The RealReal and SweetGreen are launch partners for the new experience.

Hulu enters the NewFronts marketplace for the first time as part of Walt Disney.

The Mouse House previously announced a new ad product, Disney Hulu XP, which will allow marketers to make one buy, at one price, and their ad can run anywhere across Disney’s entire digital portfolio. These deals will be guaranteed on completed views.

Hulu also announced the adoption of Nielsen Media Impact, which allows marketers to see what kind of reach they can expect against their ad spend across Disney’s platform.

New original programming includes the dramas “Dopestick,” which explores America’s struggle with Opioid addiction; “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” a story about gifted orphans who are recruited to go on a secret mission at a boarding school; and comedies, “Only Murders In The Building,” starring Steve Martin and Martin Short as New Yorkers who find they have a mutual interest in solving a true crime; “Love, Beth,” starring Amy Schumer as woman who blows her whole life up and returns to the things that truly make her happy; and the semi-animated series “Woke,” which follows a Black cartoonist living in San Francisco.

There are also FX on Hulu originals like “The Old Man,” based on the Thomas Perry novel and starring Jeff Bridges; “A Teacher,” a miniseries that examines the relationship between a teacher and her student; and “Y: The Last Man,” based on the DC Comics comic book series of the same name.

