IAB NewFronts 2022—Amy Poehler gets a Twitch lesson and Snap makes a Cameo

Amy Poehler’s Twitch tutorial

Comedian Amy Poehler helped Amazon’s pitch to media buyers on Monday, at the e-commerce giant’s first live NewFronts: not an “upfronts,” “downfronts” or “oldfronts,” Poehler quipped. Poehler needed some help, though, with Twitch—she’s not in the main demographic for the video game-focused site.

Amazon-owned Twitch is a place to “watch people, watch people, play video games,” Poehler said, a little bemused. To "help" her, friend and fellow comedian Paul Scheer played a little game show called “Teach Amy Twitch.” The bit also served to teach advertisers about the platform.

Amazon’s NewFronts focused on new ad products in Prime Video and Freevee, the ad-supported video-on-demand app. Amazon shows have new virtual product placements. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also presented, discussing Amazon’s new football streaming rights. And Twitch touted new brand-friendly material, like an unboxing show called “Drops with Swagg.”

While many things have changed more than two years into the pandemic, it seems comedians' jokes about advertising dealmaking have remained much the same. Poehler made fun of all the jargon and acronyms in connected TV, listing terms like MVPD, vMVPD, SVOD and “OMGs,” she joked. She then joked that the big news is “Amazon is going back to just selling books.”