IAB NewFronts 2022—Peacock ad plans, YouTube streaming deals and a glitch kick off day 1

Started off with a glitch

The IAB NewFronts kicked off today in subpar conditions. A rainy day in New York, coupled with the IAB’s website crashing, meant that those who couldn’t attend in person, also couldn’t attend virtually, at least initially. The site finally started working around 11:30 a.m. ET in time for NBCUniversal's Peacock pitch.

The rain had some bemoaning the location of the in-person festivities. "Petition to move #NewFronts to LA going forward," Sarah Saul, Roku's senior manager of advertising PR, tweeted.

The in-person events also kicked off just as New York City moved to a medium COVID-19 risk alert level.

"Happy #NewFronts everyone! If you see me with my mask on and you will, here's why," Noah Mallin, chief brand strategy at IMGN Media, wrote on Twitter with a link to the news that the city is now considered in "yellow" territory.