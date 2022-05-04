IAB NewFronts 2022—Twitter rushes event, diversity gets poor grades and TikTok unveils a new ad tier in Day 3

D for Diversity

As we enter into year two of Madison Avenue's pledges around diversity, equity and inclusion, including investing more in diverse-owned media channels, publishers catering to diverse communities gave the industry mediocre grades for their efforts thus far.

To open the day three of the NewFronts, IAB’s executive vice president and chief industry growth officer, Sheryl Goldstein, asked industry leaders what grade they would give the industry and what more can be done.

“I would say a C or C+,” said Deva Bronson, executive vice president and head of brand assurance and publisher-direct investment at Dentsu. “We have the potential to get a B if we keep our efforts and energy high.” Gila Wilensky, president of Xaxis U.S., agreed, giving a B- or C+. But Soon Mee Kim, chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer at Omnicom Public Relations Group, gave the industry a D.

“We have so far to go,” Kim said. “We need to address systemic exclusion, and we need drastic change. I see progress, but I also see places in our industry where people want to default. I sense great fatigue across our society.”

The panel went on to discuss the challenge of onboarding new employees virtually and pushing brands to invest more in minority-owned media. “It’s up to us to push them,” said Wilensky. “That’s why they work with us.”