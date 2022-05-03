Roku reveals new shoppable ads to its streaming experience

Roku’s latest ad program will introduce a way for brands to create shoppable ads through its payments system, the company revealed during its first in-person NewFront in New York City today. The new feature—debuted alongside a jam-packed celebrity event that teased forthcoming programming—will enable businesses to sell products directly through the advertisements that appear in a user’s streaming experience.

“Our mission is to create a better TV streaming experience for everyone,” Alison Levin, VP of ad revenue and marketing solutions at Roku, said in a statement. “Marketers turn to Roku for data, commerce, and measurement tools that they can’t get anywhere else to accelerate the shift of ad dollars to TV streaming."

Roku’s lengthy roster of originals with shopping integration potential included lifestyle, décor, food and reality programming, all of which are typically easier for brands to sponsor. Martha Stewart even appeared during the NewFront event, and Roku teased Stewart's own potentially shoppable programming coming to the Roku channel.

“What if you could purchase a product right off of Martha Stewart’s holiday table-scape,” Levin said, suggesting Stewart would be just the type of programming to adopt shopping. “Well, the Roku Brand Studio can help you with that. It’s your product, right in a Roku Original, shoppable with just one click.”