Special Report: NewFronts

Roku reveals new shoppable ads to its streaming experience

Roku debuts shoppable ads at 2022 NewFront
By Catie Keck and Garett Sloane. Published on May 03, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
IAB NewFronts 2022—Amy Poehler gets a Twitch lesson and Snap makes a Cameo
Credit: Roku

Roku’s latest ad program will introduce a way for brands to create shoppable ads through its payments system, the company revealed during its first in-person NewFront in New York City today. The new feature—debuted alongside a jam-packed celebrity event that teased forthcoming programming—will enable businesses to sell products directly through the advertisements that appear in a user’s streaming experience. 

“Our mission is to create a better TV streaming experience for everyone,” Alison Levin, VP of ad revenue and marketing solutions at Roku, said in a statement. “Marketers turn to Roku for data, commerce, and measurement tools that they can’t get anywhere else to accelerate the shift of ad dollars to TV streaming."

RSVP for Ad Age In-Depth: TV Pivot on May 24 and 25 at AdAge.com/TVPivot

Roku’s lengthy roster of originals with shopping integration potential included lifestyle, décor, food and reality programming, all of which are typically easier for brands to sponsor. Martha Stewart even appeared during the NewFront event, and Roku teased Stewart's own potentially shoppable programming coming to the Roku channel. 

“What if you could purchase a product right off of Martha Stewart’s holiday table-scape,” Levin said, suggesting Stewart would be just the type of programming to adopt shopping. “Well, the Roku Brand Studio can help you with that. It’s your product, right in a Roku Original, shoppable with just one click.”

More NewFronts news
IAB NewFronts 2022—Peacock ad plans, YouTube streaming deals and a glitch kick off day 1
Erika Wheless
Roku puts its programmatic platform at center of NewFronts pitch
Jeanine Poggi
5 NewFront Takeaways: What brands should know about Amazon, YouTube, TikTok, Roku and more
Mike Juang

Roku’s live shopping does require users to join Roku Pay, which could be a hurdle for consumers already signed up for Apple Pay and other digital payment programs. But Roku has 61.3 million active accounts, with households that already share credit card details with the service.

Elsewhere on the content front, Roku’s NewFronts explained why “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe has been seen around town in recent days. Radcliffe stars in the Roku Original “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” a hotly anticipated biopic about the parody singer. (Roku presented the first teaser for “Weird” during the presentation.) Yankovic appeared by video at Roku’s event, and Radcliffe attended live, making a direct pitch to brands.

“If I can just speak from the heart for a moment,” Radcliffe said. “I just have to say, it would mean a huge amount to both Al and I, personally, if you would all buy some ads.”

Lastly, Levin also touted a new measurement program through a Roku partnership with Microsoft. Roku will use Microsoft’s Bing data to measure search activity generated by exposure to ads on the connected TV service. Measurement has been an important component of most of the NewFronts presentations from connected TV players like Amazon, Peacock and Vizio.

In this article:

Catie Keck

Catie Keck is a senior TV reporter at Ad Age. Previously, she was a staff reporter at The Verge and Gizmodo covering the tech and streaming spaces.

View all articles by this author
Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is Ad Age’s technology, digital and media reporter. He has worked in newspapers from Albany to New York City, and small towns in between. He has also worked at every advertising industry trade publication that matters, and he once visited Guatemala and once rode the Budapest Metro.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

IAB NewFronts 2022—Amy Poehler gets a Twitch lesson and Snap makes a Cameo

IAB NewFronts 2022—Amy Poehler gets a Twitch lesson and Snap makes a Cameo
Snapchat and Cameo team up to create ads from lovable B-list celebrities

Snapchat and Cameo team up to create ads from lovable B-list celebrities

Amazon brings virtual product placements to Prime Video shows

Amazon brings virtual product placements to Prime Video shows
IAB NewFronts 2022—Peacock ad plans, YouTube streaming deals and a glitch kick off day 1

IAB NewFronts 2022—Peacock ad plans, YouTube streaming deals and a glitch kick off day 1
How Peacock plans to go after Facebook and Google advertisers

How Peacock plans to go after Facebook and Google advertisers
Peacock unveils new ad formats, bulks up content offering

Peacock unveils new ad formats, bulks up content offering

How Paramount is using YouTube to promote 'Top Gun: Maverick'

How Paramount is using YouTube to promote 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Connected TV ad spend expected to hit $21.2 billion in 2022, IAB predicts

Connected TV ad spend expected to hit $21.2 billion in 2022, IAB predicts