Snapchat and Cameo team up to create ads from lovable B-list celebrities

Snap is working with Cameo, the app for celebrities and athletes to sell personalized videos, to create ads, Snap announced as part of its NewFronts in New York on Tuesday.

The partnership comes as Cameo has been expanding its business and advertising services and as Snap's monthly active user base has grown.



“Cameo acts as our talent agency and or production house,” Peter Naylor, Snap’s VP of sales, Americas, said in an interview ahead of the NewFronts showcase. Snap has already tested Cameo-produced ads on its own app with Mattress Firm, Naylor said. Mattress Firm recruited Erin Andrews, Mario Cantone, Shareef O'Neal, and others for its "Unjunk Your Sleep" campaign. Cameo has 45,000 video creators on the platform.



Sign up for Ad Age’s Influencer Marketing newsletter.

Chicago-based Cameo has become a popular app for celebrities, typically of the B-list variety, including Brian Baumgartner of “The Office.” Popular internet creators also use the app. Cameo stars charge fans for personal messages. Cameo for Business officially launched this year, through which the same talent pool can team up with brands.

“All of their talent is available to create ad creative, ad spots, just the way they do Cameos,” Naylor said, and those spots can now show up on Snap.



Snap has tested the Cameo ads with Molson Coors, which promoted Vizzy Hard Seltzer and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer. Kraft partnered with Snap to promote Philadelphia Cream Cheese and Velveeta.

Snapchat already has a “creator marketplace,” which brands use to find talent for sponsorships on the messaging app; the Cameo advertising program expands the available roster of creators.



The Cameo program is “marrying up their talent with our marketers to reach our audience,” Naylor said.