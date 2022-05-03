Special Report: NewFronts

Snapchat and Cameo team up to create ads from lovable B-list celebrities

At NewFronts, Snap announces a new partnership that marries its brands with Cameo's talent pool
By Garett Sloane. Published on May 03, 2022.
IAB NewFronts 2022—Amy Poehler gets a Twitch lesson and Snap makes a Cameo

Brands like Mattress Firm, Kraft and Molson Coors have tested Cameo ads on Snap.

Credit: Composite images Bloomberg LP

Snap is working with Cameo, the app for celebrities and athletes to sell personalized videos, to create ads, Snap announced as part of its NewFronts in New York on Tuesday.

The partnership comes as Cameo has been expanding its business and advertising services and as Snap's monthly active user base has grown.

“Cameo acts as our talent agency and or production house,” Peter Naylor, Snap’s VP of sales, Americas, said in an interview ahead of the NewFronts showcase. Snap has already tested Cameo-produced ads on its own app with Mattress Firm, Naylor said. Mattress Firm recruited Erin Andrews, Mario Cantone, Shareef O'Neal, and others for its "Unjunk Your Sleep" campaign. Cameo has 45,000 video creators on the platform.

Chicago-based Cameo has become a popular app for celebrities, typically of the B-list variety, including Brian Baumgartner of “The Office.” Popular internet creators also use the app. Cameo stars charge fans for personal messages. Cameo for Business officially launched this year, through which the same talent pool can team up with brands.

“All of their talent is available to create ad creative, ad spots, just the way they do Cameos,” Naylor said, and those spots can now show up on Snap.

Snap has tested the Cameo ads with Molson Coors, which promoted Vizzy Hard Seltzer and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer. Kraft partnered with Snap to promote Philadelphia Cream Cheese and Velveeta. 

Snapchat already has a “creator marketplace,” which brands use to find talent for sponsorships on the messaging app; the Cameo advertising program expands the available roster of creators.

The Cameo program is “marrying up their talent with our marketers to reach our audience,” Naylor said.

Monthly active users up, Discover originals added

The ad partnership with Cameo was the centerpiece of Snap’s NewFronts, at which Snap CEO Evan Spiegel made an appearance. Snap also announced a new ad product called Snap Promote, which it tested with the NFL. Snap Promote is a way for a publishing partner to boost distribution of content on the Snap “for you” page in the Discover section. Discover is a media hub within the app for publishing partners.

“We are providing Discover Partners a new way to expand their audience opportunity on Snapchat,” Snap said in its NewFronts announcement.

Snap also discussed new originals for Discover, including a show with Olympian gymnast Simone Biles. Snap also renewed “Charli Vs. Dixie,” a show about the D’Amelio sisters, who catapulted into fame on TikTok.

Snap released new user numbers, saying it topped 600 million monthly active users, up from 500 million a year ago.

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is Ad Age’s technology, digital and media reporter. He has worked in newspapers from Albany to New York City, and small towns in between. He has also worked at every advertising industry trade publication that matters, and he once visited Guatemala and once rode the Budapest Metro.

 

