Olympic anthem gets a refresh for TikTok in new Comcast campaign
Comcast's Xfinity wants to bring the Olympic spirit to TikTok with a new ad campaign challenging users to sing, hum or drum along to the Olympic Games’ theme, “Bugler’s Dream.” The best entrants will be included in a compilation TV commercial set to run during the closing ceremonies.
The campaign, which launches later today under the hashtag #XfinityFanthem, is hoping to kick off entries with versions from partners that include professional gamers, dancers, TikTok-famous toads, and yes, Olympic athletes. The TikTok-sourced compilation will use tagged TikToks in a 30-second TV spot set to run during the closing ceremonies.
“TikTok feels like the platform where everyone goes to these days, whether to consume content or engage with or create your own,” says Fanny Josefsson, senior writer at 72andSunny, which worked with Comcast on the campaign. The platform’s focus on music and audio made it a more natural fit over competing platforms like Twitter, Josefsson says.
Xfinity, a subsidiary of Olympics sponsor Comcast, says the advertising campaign was conceived last year in time for the Olympics’ original start in the summer of 2020, but like the games themselves, was delayed due to the pandemic. “This extra year waiting—if anything, with social interaction, it’s been such a weird year and we’ve been waiting for so long, we’re hoping that will drive more interaction,” says Josefsson.
Xfinity wants to tap into that anticipation through TikTok, where it sees growth in segments interested in sports and the Olympic Games on the platform. “The creative of the song and the iconic 'Bugler’s Dream,' TikTok plays better to that,” says Matt Lederer, VP, brand partnerships and amplification at Comcast.
An unexpected result of the delay, however, is the proximity to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. Lederer says Xfinity will take lessons from this campaign into its advertising and activation for the upcoming Beijing Games, but did not provide further details.