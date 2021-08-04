3Headed Monster takes slow and steady approach to notch 25% annual growth
3Headed Monster is in high demand, but the Dallas-based agency is in no hurry to expand. In fact, in the 22-employee shop’s own estimation, it declines about half the clients who approach it, instead preferring to take a slow-and-steady approach rooted in a consistent goal: 25% annual growth that keeps the agency’s work squarely within its own values. It’s this measured strategy that helped 3Headed Monster weather the pandemic successfully, emerging on the other side with zero layoffs, reimbursed pay cuts and healthy profit growth throughout; the agency is on track to clear $4 million in revenue by the end of 2021.
The past year’s highs and lows have tested 3Headed Monster—which also took home Ad Age’s Small Agency of the Year Southwest, Silver honor in 2017—unlike ever before, but it maintained a smooth course for the so-called “Tomorrow Brands” that it works with. From digging in when some of its top clients such as Wingstop and Tropical Smoothie Cafe had to navigate early lockdown restrictions, to taking on the challenge of elevating Texan wines among Napa-minded consumers, the agency continued to churn out top-notch work.
But first and foremost at 3Headed Monster is the well-being of its people. Last year, the agency altered its hiring practices to align with its diversity commitments; when a number of employees were expecting children, it expanded its parental leave policies; and when Mark Ford, design director and partner at the agency, was diagnosed with stage IV cancer, 3Headed Monster widened its disability guidelines with his care and treatment in mind.