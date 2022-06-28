What to expect at the Ad Age Small Agency Conference

This year, the event will cover cutting-edge subjects that have reshaped and revolutionized the ad industry since the onset of the pandemic: navigating the metaverse, best practices for dealing with search consultants, new growth models, the effect of inflation and more. Among the speakers are a who's who of execs from small shops including Fig, Omelet, Majority, Colussus, Lerma/ and more, all sharing their experiences, successes and stumbles.

The event will kick off at noon on July 26th. After a networking lunch, Brent Hodgins, Mirren Business Development managing director, will discuss generating AOR-like revenue from project-based clients. Krystle Watler, former agency executive at Virtue and currently at TikTok, will offer tips for navigating Bytedance’s social media and one of the fastest-rising and most dominant digital platforms.