Special Report: Small Agency Conference and Awards

Dagger brings nimble media company mindset to Coca-Cola, Intercontinental Hotel Group and Aflac

Small Agency of the Year, Southeast, Silver: Dagger
Published on August 05, 2020.
A scene from the campaign for Boys & Girls Club of America.

Credit: Dagger

Over the last six years, Atlanta-based Dagger has grown its business with a particular objective: Help big brands act more like modern, nimble media companies. The year 2019 marked the agency’s largest year of growth. Dagger set its sights on its most aggressive RFPs yet: Work for Coca-Cola, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Boys & Girls Club of America, Aflac’s social media account and, finally, Aflac’s agency-of-record. It won all five.

Those wins allowed the agency to increase its staff to more than 50 people, open a studio and post-production facility, and bring on its first chief creative officer, industry veteran Al Patton. 

In 2019, Dagger also launched its own in-house media company, Butter.ATL, which soon became a second revenue source, with content series bringing on brand partners including Coca-Cola Freestyle. Butter’s Instagram channel has gained more than 60,000 followers, has attracted celebrity commenters including Chrissy Teigen and Usher and, in the later part of 2019, expanded into brand-sponsored events.

—Ilyse Liffreing

