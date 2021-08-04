Highdive continues its streak of big creative hits
Highdive followed up the success of last year’s Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl commercial featuring Jason Mamoa with two spots as part of the “Certain is Better” campaign starring Tracy Morgan.
The campaign, which debuted in the 2021 Super Bowl, shows Morgan challenging potential home buyers who think they are “pretty sure” they can purchase their dream home to ponder if “pretty sure,” is actually good enough.
“I will never forget the moment when our agency Highdive presented the concept and we turned to each other and said ‘This could be it’ very early on," Casey Hurbis, Rocket’s chief marketing officer, says about choosing the creative that was pitched during an RFP process for the assignment. The two spots ended up placing first and second on USA Today’s Ad Meter.
The agency also followed up its critically acclaimed “Groundhog Day,” Super Bowl spot for Jeep with a spot that aired on another important night. During the Golden Globes, a commercial promoting Jeep’s new electric Wrangler 4xe showed a chorus of animals from all over the world roar, squawk and howl along the theme for Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” as the environment-friendly vehicle drove through different environments.
The agency was even tasked with a brand refresh of The General Insurance. The point of the campaign was to shed the baggage of the insurance company’s previous commercials, enlisting the help of Shaquille O'Neal, actor and comedian Craig Robinson, and Shaq's co-hosts from "Inside the NBA," Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, Jr.
Beyond the creative, Highdive had positive revenue growth, rolled out paid parental leave, unlimited vacation days, and a Virtual Cultural Experience Initiative, which is a monthly program where employees learn about various diverse cultures and communities. The agency also launched its own in-house production studio, called 1986, in the middle of the pandemic.