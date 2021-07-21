Watch live at 1 PM EDT: Mojo Supermarket founder on creativity and the small agency
In today's live edition of Remotely, Mo Said, founder and chief creative at Mojo Supermarket, joins Ad Age's Judy Pollack to discuss pushing the bounds of creativity and what it's like to found a growing small agency.
Said is the founder of Mojo Supermarket, a small agency that has been making quite a name for itself. Mojo burst out of the gate with some attention-getting campaigns that give new meaning to the word disruptive. Said's shop has hacked the Oscars, declared baseball dead—for a client that makes baseball equipment—and censored its own campaign for Savage X Fenty. It also thumbed its nose at the ad business with a direct-response style spot that shows ad executives flushing their Big Game ad dollars down the toilet.
The ad world has been noticing—Mojo has made the Ad Age A-List To Watch roster two years running and has recently picked up some heavy-hitting clients, including Match.com and The Truth Initiative. Said, a former creative at BBDO and Droga5, will discuss his view on creativity, why he opened his own agency, and his personal experience with discrimination in the ad industry.
