Small Agency Of The Year, Experiential, Gold: Imprint Projects
Before it was an agency, Imprint Projects was a bookstore founded by art curators and exhibition programmers Adam Katz, Dina Pugh and David Kramer. The chops they honed in those positions working across culture and retail formed the roots of what’s now a full-service creative shop that specializes in creating unique, culture-driven experiences for brands.
Recent work includes the ongoing Levi’s Music Project, which has brought the fashion brand together with leading musicians including Alicia Keys, SZA, and, most recently, Snoop Dogg. The last involved creating a musical production masterclass for youth led by Snoop in his hometown of Long Beach, California.
Imprint Projects also teamed with Everlane to create an experience highlighting the fashion label’s decision to refrain from using new plastic in its supply chain by 2012. The 100% sustainably produced concept shop showcased the brand’s ReNew collection, made from recycled plastic, and educated consumers on how to reduce their own carbon footprint. Another fashion-driven project was Spotify’s “Wear Black History,” which comprised merchandise, a pop-up shop and microsite, part of the brand’s ongoing “Black History Is Happening Now” platform, created with creative shop Saturday Morning.