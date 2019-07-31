Small Agency Of The Year, Midwest, Gold: Highdive
In just two years, Chicago-based Highdive has secured major clients like Fiat Chrysler and Nike, while pumping out high-profile work, including a global campaign for Jeep. Led by alums of Leo Burnett, Ogilvy and DDB, the boutique agency has a high standard for the talent it hires, saying it prefers to pay fewer people more, rather than pay more people less. The Jeep campaign, called “Legends Aren’t Born, They’re Made,” compared the stamp the vehicle has made on the SUV category to the impact of legends such as Babe Ruth, James Dean and Misty Copeland. The agency helped Nike make inroads in the lacrosse gear category with a campaign for a new cleat. Called “Unleash Your Sixth Sense,” the effort played off an insight that players possess an intuitive awareness on the field. It worked: Nike gained market share, making it the category leader in lacrosse for the first time in the brand’s history, according to the agency.