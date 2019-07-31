Small Agency Of The Year, West, Gold: Erich & Kallman
Erich & Kallman isn’t afraid to get down and dirty. The San Francisco shop was behind an ad for non-profit Zero—The End of Prostate Cancer, which saw “Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe take to the examination table for a live prostate exam. The results weren’t scripted, so Rowe got them while on camera.
On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, Erich & Kallman’s “It’s What You Really, Really, Really, Really Want” campaign for Reese’s Puffs reintroduced the candy-for-breakfast cereal to a new generation. And it repurposed former “Most Interesting Man in the World” Jonathan Goldsmith as an agave-lover with sophisticated tastes in a campaign for Astral Tequila that leveraged the former Dos Equis pitchman’s familiarity among older millennials without veering into naked imitation.
Erich & Kallman’s diversity of work is drawing an ever-growing client roster. The shop last year won Kelly Services, the country’s largest staffing firm, and grew its portfolio of General Mills clients from four to a dozen. About half of E&K’s workload is now from agency-of-record assignments.