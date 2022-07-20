Top 2022 trends for small agencies

Managers at influencer marketing platform CreatorIQ have also seen a greater need for meaningful data and performance marketing tactics coming out of small agencies.

Mike Balducci, CreatorIQ

“From a creator economy perspective, this means not just measuring impressions, reach and engagement, but actually understanding the bottom-of-the-funnel metrics like sales, site conversion and foot traffic,” said Mike Balducci, CreatorIQ’s general manager, affiliate, e-commerce and payment solutions. “For smaller agencies, the ability to show actual sales from influencer-driven social commerce and affiliate programs will help them stand out by proving return on ad spend, which can also be measured alongside established channels like search, social and TV.”

Hiring amid a labor shortage

While the total number of job openings does seem to be coming down with every month that passes, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Shortage figures, that number still remains much larger than that of available workers in the U.S. The result has been renewed efforts across the ad industry to secure and sustain talent to keep up with business needs. For some agencies, those efforts have started with strengthening relationships and looking to their proverbial backyards to seek out worthy candidates.

Katie Binder, Highdive

“Since 2020 we’ve grown from 20 employees to over 70 and we found most of our talent by tapping into our own relationships,” said Katie Binder, head of talent at Highdive. “We are also branching out and seeking talent through new sources and channels. We know that great talent comes from different backgrounds and those different perspectives will make our work even better.”

The ethos around hiring has been similar at Just Global. Friesen credits relationship-building with helping the agency secure value- and vision-aligned team members.

“Leveraging, building and expanding relationships require a much more high-touch approach from hiring managers and recruiting teams, but doing so results in higher-caliber talent,” Friesen said.

Remote work has opened up the hiring pool for those agencies that are more digitally focused, making them able to recruit nationally rather than locally. This is especially true for Leap Group, which has taken on a hybrid model over the past few years, and now has offices in Louisville, Cincinnati and Indianapolis.

“Before the pandemic, our employees were only in three states, but today employees are in 10,” said Gilleo, noting that Leap is currently investing $350,000 to renovate its three physical office spaces, focusing on general seating and collaborative space as opposed to assigned desks.

Todd Lower, Grow

Company culture has also become a paramount concern for shops looking to attract new hires. “We’ve seen talent placing a much higher value on company culture than ever before,” said Todd Lower, business operations director at Grow. “They show at least as much interest in the work environment, the people and the policies as the role itself.”

Lower continued: “We’ve long invested in creating an environment that allows people to live their best lives at work and at home. That extends from the company-wide coaching model we rolled out, transparently sharing our DE&I commitments and data and our inspiring new office space, and the evolved flexible PTO plan we implemented. These have become huge assets for us in recruiting.”

At Denver-based Cactus, the focus this year has been to “capture the magic” of the company’s culture, both to attract new hires and to retain existing talent.

Norm Shearer, Cactus

“We’re doubling down on our seven core agency values, and developing a strong and genuine culture of belonging to help us attract talent at Cactus,” said Norm Shearer, the agency's chief creative officer and partner. “We’re also doing some deep work on our own employment brand this year, and a fresh set of employment brand assets.”

Diversity, equity and inclusion

Shearer also noted the importance of looking at where talent is coming from to encourage diversity and inclusion. At Cactus, a partnership with Denver Public Schools has helped develop relationships that nurture diverse talent at the high school level.

“It's 100% on us to do the work of filling the pipeline from diverse sources of talent; otherwise we’ll find ourselves scrambling to hire from the same small pool of diverse candidates coming out of portfolio schools each year,” Shearer said. Other agencies like Just Global are also focused on recruiting, in addition to strengthening already existing DE&I policies and keeping conversations on this topic happening at the C-level.

“Career pathing is important for all employees, but especially at companies looking to build much more diverse leadership groups for the future,” Friesen said. “Establishing short- and long-term goals is paramount.”

In 2022, those goals necessarily mean moving beyond stating values to creating meaningful change through action.

Eileen Zhao,

Fred & Farid Los Angeles

“Whether that’s internally within the walls of our agency or externally with our clients, showing up and doing the work is what industry leaders should be striving towards,” said Eileen Zhao, strategic director at Fred & Farid Los Angeles. Zhao credited those DE&I efforts as a key factor in building a “creatively rich culture” while also aligning with client business goals.

Zhao also pointed to the importance of strategic partnerships in effecting meaningful change, including Fred & Farid’s work with Euphoria.lgbt as well as Urgence Homophobie “to advance DE&I and gender equity in society while also challenging clients to push this message forward when the right opportunities present themselves.”

The agency’s Paris office recently worked with the Ligue Nationale de Rugby on a campaign titled “Line for Change,” which aimed to normalize coming out conversations for rugby players. “To us, leading by example and working with partners help advance DE&I and gender-equity acceptance forward in the real world, not just the advertising one,” Zhao said.

At Cornett, partnerships with nonprofits Own It and BLAC have been instrumental in helping the agency advance its DE&I efforts.

“Less than 1% of agencies are female owned,” Hiler said. “Own It is compiling the list of female agency owners and sharing their stories. And BLAC helps bring more young Black creative thinkers into agencies, have deeper and more frequent conversations and puts out work that is built with more diverse perspectives."

In addition to strengthening partnerships, Hiler is focused on “ensuring female staff members have access to robust health care services in our current health plan or state”—an issue of particular importance given the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Marketing in the metaverse

No topic has gained more steam—or been more polarizing—in 2022 than the metaverse. For some it’s just a distraction, but others it’s the only way forward and an essential practice for agencies big and small to remain relevant.

“The metaverse won’t just shape digital experiences, it’ll dominate them,” said Karen Piper, head of strategy at Grow. “The power of a brand creating a truly immersive and virtual experience, that audiences can visit like a destination to play and create—and buy—offers an opportunity to scale. But more importantly, it gives so much power to audiences to literally plug in to create expressions of themselves, their taste and their personality.”

Karen Piper, Grow

Piper noted that digital experiences today are largely “single player and transient,” with the metaverse offering a deeper experience for users and brands alike. HireInfluence’s Pampell made a similar point, arguing that the metaverse will make space for brand experiences unlike anything previously possible—something brands will likely require agency resources for.