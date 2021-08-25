Top 3 takeaways from the Small Agency Conference and Awards

Mike Popowski,

Dagger

Having a set of “go” or “no-go” criteria in place can help agencies stay focused on what’s most important when it comes to starting new relationships. “There are three main criteria by which we evaluate new clients: the ability to do remarkable and disruptive work; perceived ability to have a great partnership; and financial responsibility,” says Mike Popowski, CEO of Dagger. “Ultimately, the essence of any agency is diversity—not only its people but also the brand partnerships. We’re always looking to create industry diversity in our client base so that our talent is solving the utmost creative problems for a variety of industries.”

Adrian Owen Jones,

ThreeSixtyEight

Setting those clear boundaries from the outset helps avoid wasted time and energy on partnerships that ultimately won’t prove fruitful. “We want to work with companies that are focused on growth, have an uncommon vision for the future and align with the values of our team,” says Adrian Owen Jones, chief growth officer at ThreeSixtyEight. “We actively seek out challenger brands and underdogs in their market and view our role as that of an advisor, not a service provider: We will push if we think the direction needs to change or be bolder. If a client is not comfortable with our approach, then it probably isn't the right fit for either of us.”

Amy Hellickson,

Laundry Service

As important a role as that criteria plays in weeding out business that wasn’t meant to be, it’s equally important in attracting relationships that were. Sometimes, the signs are all in the details. “We pay close attention to how the clients communicate,” explains Amy Hellickson, managing director at Laundry Service. “Being able to have complicated conversations in a respectful way that helps us partner closely is key to success with any brand.”

Daniel Stone,

Bandolier Media

Client chemistry has to work both ways, of course. But sometimes, passing a not-so-great match on to another, perhaps better-suited agency may be the smarter move for everyone involved. “If we turn down clients, we often offer them recommendations for other groups that we think might be a better fit,” says Daniel Stone, owner of Bandolier Media. “It’s very much a meet-and-greet with both parties.”

Keith Stoeckeler,

HEARTLENT Group

By staying on top of those value- and culture-centric priorities, agencies can help safeguard their futures and avoid veering off track of core goals. “When you first start out you feel compelled to do it all, take on everything, and grow, grow, grow,” says Keith Stoeckeler, managing partner and head of strategy and operations at HEARTLENT Group. “But sustainable growth comes from working with the right clients and partners and knowing you’re doing exactly what you set out to do. That takes patience.”

Cheryl Eaton,

Guru

In some rare cases, it couldn’t be easier to turn away business. “We have strict ‘no jerks’ criteria,” says Cheryl Eaton, managing director at Guru. “One way we try to make the world better ourselves is to assure our agency professionals don't have to work with jerks.”

Making culture the glue

Samuel Huber,

Admix

If values are the jumping-off point for good professional relationships, culture is the thread that keeps those connections strong and thriving over time, which is why it’s a critically important part of growing any client base. “Culture is how people behave when no one’s watching, whether that’s being collaborative internally or pitching to clients,” says Samuel Huber, CEO and co-founder of the gaming and advertising platform Admix. “Making sure we get the right culture fit has a direct impact not only on team morale but also on core business KPIs.”

Parks Blackwell,

PMG

Ensuring that common ground is present at the outset of a client relationship could mean the difference between collaboration that flows naturally and partnerships that feel like uphill battles. “We need to remember that what we do is primarily driven by relationships—helping companies engage with their customers, collaborating with brands as true business partners and providing growth opportunities for our talent,” says Parks Blackwell, VP of client development and marketing at PMG. “And while good relationships take time to build, great ones endure because of trust built from overcoming challenges to achieve mutually shared goals.”

Grant Regillo,

Dagger

That shared vision could mean the difference between one-off projects and decades-long collaborations. “Genuine connections across various subjects far outlast partnerships built on one specific mutual interest,” says Grant Regillo, team lead of business development at Dagger. “So often, companies share overlapping values but miss the opportunity to acknowledge their inherent connections.”

Linda Chau,

PAAPR

A common view of how the work should proceed also plays an important part in keeping people happy and keeping the vibe positive. “Cultural norms define team member behaviors and attitudes––what is encouraged, discouraged, accepted or rejected,” explains Linda Chau, CEO of PAAPR. “A strong company culture humanizes your brand and shows your clients the personalities behind your brand.”

Lizzie Burton,

EightPM

That sense of humanity can have the same effect within an organization as it does outwardly to clients and customers: It helps employees feel anchored to something beyond just their individual work. “When businesses invest in their culture, a group of people transitions into a team with a shared brand identity,” says Lizzie Burton, director of client success at EightPM. “One person’s win is everyone’s win, and who doesn’t want to be at that happy hour?”

Kenny Nguyen,

ThreeSixtyEight

Company culture is ultimately much more than a buzzword or an item to check off the internal marketing checklist. It's a critical element of good team-building and long-term strategy. “Once a culture is created and nurtured, employees begin feeling a sense of community,” says Kenny Nguyen, CEO at ThreeSixtyEight. “The people who believe in the culture will defend it from internal and outside forces, allowing the company to attract the right people while repelling the wrong people—critical for success in an industry heavily dependent on talent.”