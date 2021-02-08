Special Report: Super Bowl

The 5 funniest Super Bowl commercials, according to Ace Metrix consumer surveys

Plus: the 5 most empowering ads, and how first-time Super Bowl advertisers fared overall
By Simon Dumenco. Published on February 08, 2021.
Credit: Cheetos

Ace Metrix, the advertising analytics company recently acquired by iSpot.tv, has been busy asking consumers what they thought of all the Super Bowl LV commercials. Across last night and this morning, Ace showed each national Super Bowl ad to a unique panel of 500 people and then had the panelists fill out standardized surveys to gauge if they thought a given ad was likeable, informative, etc. (More on Ace methodology here.)

As always, people seem to want to be either inspired by Super Bowl ads or made to laugh. So we asked Ace to rank what respondents thought were the five most empowering SB commercials as well as the five funniest. Indeed’s “The Rising” (a commercial that earned 5 out of 5 stars in Ad Age’s Super Bowl 2021 ad review) tops the empowering ranking, while Cheetos’ “It Wasn’t Me,” starring Hollywood power couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, earns the highest “funny” rating, just edging out Tide’s “The Jason Alexander Hoodie.” Scroll down for the rest.

We also asked how some first-time Super Bowl advertisers—including Indeed and State Farm—fared overall in Ace Metrix surveys, based on what Ace calls its Breakthrough score, which measures “an ad’s ability to stand out from the clutter”; the Breakthrough score averages Ace’s Attention and Likeability scores. Scroll down below the empowering and funny rankings for those insights.

Game Day Stats

56
Advertisers
67
Spots
46.33 min
Total Ad Time
653
Avg. Breakthrough
784
Max. Breakthrough
473
Min. Breakthrough

Funniest Super Bowl LV Ads

Cheetos: It Wasn't Me
Funny Score 8.4
Breakthrough 784 (+19%)
Best Thing Characters
Spot
Funny Score
Breakthrough
Best Thing
Tide: The Jason Alexander Hoodie
Funny Score 8.3
Breakthrough 719 (+9%)
Best Thing Visual Scenes
Bud Light Seltzer: Last Year's Lemons
Funny Score 7.8
Breakthrough 705 (+7%)
Best Thing Visual Scenes
M&M's: Come Together
Funny Score 7.2
Breakthrough 741 (+12%)
Best Thing Characters
Amazon Echo: Alexa's Body
Funny Score 6
Breakthrough 679 (+3%)
Best Thing Characters
T-Mobile: Family Drama
Funny Score 6
Breakthrough 657 (-1%)
Best Thing Characters

Most Empowering Super Bowl LV Ads

Indeed: The Rising
Empower Score 5.1
Breakthrough 697 (+5%)
Best Thing Message
Spot
Empower Score
Breakthrough
Best Thing
NFL: Inspire Change: It Takes All of Us
Empower Score 4.9
Breakthrough 659 (0%)
Best Thing Message
Toyota: Upstream
Empower Score 4.4
Breakthrough 691 (+5%)
Best Thing Message
Guaranteed Rate: Believe You Will
Empower Score 4.4
Breakthrough 650 (-2%)
Best Thing Message
Bass Pro Shop: Get Back to Nature
Empower Score 3.5
Breakthrough 713 (+8%)
Best Thing Visual Scenes
Jeep: The Middle
Empower Score 3.3
Breakthrough 682 (+3%)
Best Thing Message

Top Spots from Rookie Super Bowl Advertisers

Bass Pro Shop: Get Back to Nature
Breakthrough 713 (+8%)
Top Emotion Soothing
Best Thing Visual Scenes
Spot
Breakthrough
Top Emotion
Best Thing
indeed.com: The Rising
Breakthrough 697 (+5%)
Top Emotion Inspiring
Best Thing Message
Scotts Miracle-Gro: Keep Growing
Breakthrough 692 (+5%)
Top Emotion Memorable
Best Thing Characters
State Farm: Drake from State Farm
Breakthrough 683 (+3%)
Top Emotion Funny
Best Thing Characters
DoorDash: The Neighborhood
Breakthrough 682 (+3%)
Top Emotion Nostalgic
Best Thing Characters
Jimmy Johns: Meet the King
Breakthrough 680 (+3%)
Top Emotion Funny
Best Thing Characters

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

The iSpot Ace service utilizes a survey-based approach to rapidly collect feedback on an ad from a demographically balanced panel of participants. Survey responses are quantified into scores covering breakthrough, purchase intent, brand recall and other key measures. Open ended verbatim responses are analyzed using AI and machine learning to quantify the key emotional response a viewer has with an ad.

Breakthrough - The Breakthrough score measures an ad’s ability to stand out from the clutter and is an average of our Attention and Likeability scores. The norm is 661 and reflects all Super Bowl ads since 2016. 3% above or below the norm is statistically significant.

Ace Score - Summarizes an ad’s overall effectiveness across Persuasion components (Attention, Likeability, Information, Change, Relevance, Desire) and Watchability. Scores range from 1-950.

Top Emotion - We measure 57 emotional reactions to an ad derived from viewer verbatim comments. The Top Emotion represents the reaction with the strongest signal and is at minimum stronger than 75% of all ads for that specific emotion.

Best Thing – The creative element respondents identify as their favorite aspect of the ad. Options include Music, Characters, Message, Visual Scenes, Brand, Product, Deal/Offer.

Thumbnail
Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

Follow View all articles by this author
