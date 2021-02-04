Special Report: Super Bowl

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s to air first Super Bowl spot

The 60-second ad celebrates the outdoors at a time when consumers need it most
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on February 04, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Super Bowl Alert: Boss sighting, back to nature, and social bowl kicks off

Another ad tapping into America’s outdoors obsession will debut this Sunday. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s will air a 60-second spot during the Super Bowl that celebrates the outdoors as a place consumers can turn to during these “trying times.”

Called “Get Back to Nature,” the commercial—the retailers’ first in the Big Game—talks about the healing power of the outside world. The spot shows consumers planning their journeys, before switching to images of forests and lakes, mountains and a sunrise.

“To everyone in our great outdoor family, you may be feeling a little cooped up, but don’t forget there’s still rocks to be skipped, trails to be trampled, fish to be caught,” says Bass Pro Shops Founder Johnny Morris in a voiceover. “In these trying times, we need nature more than ever. We need nature to remind us that like a sunrise in the turning of the tides, these challenges will pass,” he adds.

Related articles
How Super Bowl 2021 commercials will be judged on inclusivity
Jeanine Poggi
Super Bowl 2021: Watch all the commercials released so far
Jeanine Poggi
Super Bowl commercials in 2021 and who's buying them
Jeanine Poggi

The Springfield, Missouri-based brand said in a release that it is excited to part of a Super Bowl that includes its home state team, the Kansas City Chiefs. The spot was envisioned by Morris and produced in-house with support from Dave Swaine of Kuhl/Swaine, located in St. Louis.

A Bass Pro spokesperson declined to provide further comment.

The retail chain is not the only brand entering the Super Bowl with a message about the outdoors. Scotts Miracle Gro, which has seen sales skyrocket as consumers invest in gardening and backyard improvement, tapped Martha Stewart and John Travolta for its Big Game debut.

Products tied to the outdoors, including gear and footwear, have had healthy sales in recent months. In the third quarter of last year, camping equipment sales increased more than 25%, for example, according to data from market research firm NPD Group. Matt Powell, VP and senior industry advisor of sports at NPD, recently credited some of the rise to consumers “feeling safer outdoors as opposed to indoors.”

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Super Bowl Alert: Boss sighting, back to nature, and social bowl kicks off

Super Bowl Alert: Boss sighting, back to nature, and social bowl kicks off
See celebs scale Paramount+ logo in Super Bowl campaign

See celebs scale Paramount+ logo in Super Bowl campaign
Opinion: Who will show up to your Super Bowl party?

Opinion: Who will show up to your Super Bowl party?
Will Bruce Springsteen be in Jeep’s Super Bowl ad?

Will Bruce Springsteen be in Jeep’s Super Bowl ad?
Guaranteed Rate makes its national Super Bowl debut with a 60-second spot

Guaranteed Rate makes its national Super Bowl debut with a 60-second spot
Triller quits Super Bowl ad ambitions, instead plans to host its own game

Triller quits Super Bowl ad ambitions, instead plans to host its own game
5 trends to watch in Super Bowl LV commercials

5 trends to watch in Super Bowl LV commercials
How Cheetos, Nike, Facebook and others plan to own the Super Bowl social media conversation

How Cheetos, Nike, Facebook and others plan to own the Super Bowl social media conversation