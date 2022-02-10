BudLightNext.com URL appears to be a Molson Coors prank

It features no product images or info but rather a series of cryptic redirects to a slew of head-scratching URLs, such as whydidyoulookatthatyoufreak.com, cutebabyturtle.com, hopefullyyourenoteonyourworkcomputer.com and wellthishasbeenfun.com. Interspersed throughout are a couple of bizarre photos, including one of a dumpy centaur.

A "Who Is" search of BudLightNext.com reveals the domain owner is protected via privacy service, but it does list the owner of the other URLs as MillerCoors, the former name of Molson Coors’s U.S. division before it was retired in 2019.

When Ad Age inquired to Molson Coors about the website, a spokesperson said, “We’ll decline the opportunity to comment on that, but if you would like to talk about the ‘Math’ campaign, we’d of course be happy to chat.” The ad agency behind that effort is Mischief.

This isn’t the first Super Bowl showdown between the big brewers. Back in 2019, they went head-to-head during the “Corngate” fiasco when Bud Light targeted both Miller Lite and Coors Light in three game day spots highlighting how the brands use corn syrup. Molson Coors followed with a lawsuit seeking to stop the airing of the spots.

Ad Age reached out to AB InBev for comment but has yet to hear back.

Get the latest Ad Age Super Bowl 2022 news here.