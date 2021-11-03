DraftKings returns to Super Bowl —betting big on Big Game

DraftKings is returning to the Super Bowl with plans to air a commercial in the 2022 game.

The betting and fantasy sports platform made its first foray into the Big Game in 2021, when it aired two 15-second ads. The spots, which were created in-house, featured DraftKings host Jessie Coffield and offered Super Bowl viewers the chance to bet for free on fourth-quarter action, such as who will score the last touchdown or if there will be a 20-yard gain.

In Super Bowl LVI, the plan is to get more creative with the execution, according to a DraftKings spokesman, rather than the standard direct response ad it ran this year.

This comes as betting ads grow on TV, as leagues like the NFL are allowing sports betting apps to advertise during games for the first time. Still, only six slots are open to seven companies that have been pre-approved by the league. These include DraftKings, FanDuel and Caesars Entertainment.

Currently, consumers are able to bet through DraftKings in 11 states, according to DraftKings Sportsbook and the number of states legalizing sports betting in the U.S continues to grow.

DraftKings is the latest marketers to confirm it will air a Super Bowl commercial; TurboTax and FTX, a cryptocurrency platform, have also bought air time.