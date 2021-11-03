Special Report: Super Bowl

DraftKings returns to Super Bowl —betting big on Big Game

Betting platform will air a Super Bowl commercial in 2022 after making its first foray into the game this year
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on November 03, 2021.
Avocados From Mexico returns to the Super Bowl after skipping 2021
Credit: DraftKings

DraftKings is returning to the Super Bowl with plans to air a commercial in the 2022 game. 

The betting and fantasy sports platform made its first foray into the Big Game in 2021, when it aired two 15-second ads. The spots, which were created in-house, featured DraftKings host Jessie Coffield and offered Super Bowl viewers the chance to bet for free on fourth-quarter action, such as who will score the last touchdown or if there will be a 20-yard gain. 

In Super Bowl LVI, the plan is to get more creative with the execution, according to a DraftKings spokesman, rather than the standard direct response ad it ran this year. 

Read: Super Bowl commercials – behind the business of the Big Game

This comes as betting ads grow on TV, as leagues like the NFL are allowing sports betting apps to advertise during games for the first time. Still, only six slots are open to seven companies that have been pre-approved by the league. These include DraftKings, FanDuel and Caesars Entertainment. 

Currently, consumers are able to bet through DraftKings in 11 states, according to DraftKings Sportsbook and the number of states legalizing sports betting in the U.S continues to grow. 

DraftKings is the latest marketers to confirm it will air a Super Bowl commercial; TurboTax and FTX, a cryptocurrency platform, have also bought air time. 

Super Bowl commercials—behind the business of the Big Game
Ethan Jakob Craft
Super Bowl 2022 expected to see a rush of cryptocurrency commercials
Jeanine Poggi
Super Bowl ads kick off with TurboTax announcing commercial plans
Jeanine Poggi
FanDuel hires Wieden+Kennedy, bets big on NFL marketing
E.J. Schultz
DraftKings bets big on social with hire of VaynerMedia
Brian Bonilla

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi oversees Ad Age's technology and media coverage, as well as the publication's strategy for new editorial products. She also hosts Ad Age's Remotely video series and leads Super Bowl coverage. Jeanine joined Ad Age in 2012 as a TV reporter, following stints covering the retail and media worlds for WWD, Forbes and TheStreet.  

