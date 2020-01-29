A giant Snickers ‘Fixes the World’ in the candy bar’s latest Super Bowl spot
After a decade of a “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” messages, Snickers has decided it's not mere individuals who need the candy bar. It's the entire world.
That’s the premise of Snickers’ latest Super Bowl spot. In the commercial, the brand highlights some troubling issues in today’s world, from grown men riding scooters to parents naming children after produce to, yes, politics. These things, Snickers resolves, might be fixed by burying a giant Snickers bar in the ground.
The longer version of the spot, released Wednesday, features people singing about today’s troubles and culminates in a growing group of participants watching as a helicopter lowers a massive Snickers bar into a giant hole in the ground. In case you missed it, a giant hole was being dug in trailers for the Super Bowl spot.
“It’s a dumb thing to do, but if it works, we all win,” the group declares. (This is no Coca-Cola “Hilltop,” but there is a group of people gathering and singing on a grassy patch of land. Interpret it as you wish.)
A 30-second version of the commercial will run during the third commercial break in the first quarter of the Super Bowl. It comes from BBDO New York and AMV BBDO.
There is at least one way the world wins with the hole: A pair of would-be social media influencers find themselves put in their place, as actor Luis Guzmán notes toward the end of the spot. Miranda Cosgrove, Charlotte Flair and Bill Walton also appear in the longer version.