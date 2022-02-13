How Kia made its Robo Dog Super Bowl commercial

Could Robo Dog be like a mascot for the company going forward?

You obviously remember our Kia Soul hamsters that we've done. We actually never had any plans to make the hamsters any sort of mascot or long-term vision with the brand. But consumers warmed up to them, loved them, and we reacted to that, so we continued the story. We'll see how consumers react to Robo Dog, and then we can go from there.

Do EVs give automakers a chance to be more creative with advertising?

I think it allows us to reinvent the space. How do you get people to get over their fears? First fear is, will I run out of charge, right? The second fear is, how long is it going to take to charge? Third fear: Do I have to sacrifice on how the car looks? So if you think about EV6, it has over 300 miles' range. It has fast charging; it can go from 10 [%] to 80 [%] in less than 18 minutes. And then it also looks like a great car. EV or not, it's an amazing design. I think we've addressed some of the concerns, and that gives us the freedom to tell that in different ways. TikTok, Dogmented Reality; we're doing a [nonfungible token] of the Robo Dog.

Was Robo Dog the source of a lot of hard work during the production process?

He is definitely all CGI. We had a stand-in dog when we were filming. There are over eight CGI artists, over 2,000 hours of CGI artistry going on this thing. We've been doing this for months. There's been a couple of times we're like, "It doesn't look like a real dog" or "It doesn't look like he's happy." We wanted the emotion to come from the dog as well, and the eyes of the dog and the tongue of the dog, so there were a lot of long nights to get there.

Was Robo Dog the first thing that was created for the spot?

First, we actually shot the spot, and then we created him.

Do you feel Robo Dog will help the ad resonate with viewers?

It's a story of a dog that didn't have a home that finds a home, right? Last year, over 23 million Americans adopted a pet, so this is definitely something that people are going to be relating to, especially in this COVID era. Unfortunately, some people went back to the office and had to give pets back to shelters, and that's why we're tying in with the [Petfinder Foundation] because we want those pets to find forever homes. I think it's a story that people either experienced themselves of getting a pet or are looking to help other pets get their forever homes.

How did you feel when you first saw the spot?

The first time we saw a rough cut, we didn't know what music we would put on or not put on, and the spot was good, and the emotion was good. But we just felt like it could be one extra heart tug, and that's when they put a couple of different tracks on, and we all listened to [Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart"]. Everyone's like, "This is it." It just makes you cheer for the dog. You want the dog to catch the EV6 and the owner. Then, all of a sudden, it runs out of juice and you're [like] oh, my goodness, what happened? And then you realize that the EV6 and the owner helped recharge the dog, and you're so happy. Then the dog is so happy in the car. When we saw that, we know, regardless of what the reactions for the majority of the 100 million people are, people are going to like this. They're going to emotionally connect with it. In some of our early testing, that's already happened.

Kia chose to release this spot well before the game. What are the benefits of doing that?

This will be our 13th ad now, and we've done it many different ways. We've done it where we wait and don't do anything, and we just wait for the Super Bowl day. There's a lot of things happening when you're watching the Super Bowl at home. You've got friends over, you run to the fridge, you can't watch every single thing. What we found is we were missing some of the people if we waited. If you start the conversation earlier, then on Super Bowl Sunday, you have people saying, "Let's watch the Super Bowl spot from Kia. I've seen that one."