NBC’s ‘Today’ anchors promote STEM for girls in humorous PSA

Hoda Kotb is sporting pigtails. Al Roker has hair, a lot of hair, and so do Carson Daly and Craig Melvin, as the “Today” show anchors all appear in a flashback ’70s classroom in Savannah Guthrie’s daydream. The PSA which debuted during the pre-show for Super Bowl LVI, brought viewers on a reimagined journey back in time when girls can grow up to be anything they want.

In Guthrie’s vision, her fellow classmates call out their future aspirations with confidence: “I want to make immersive video games,” “I want to analyze data from the cloud,” “I want to revolutionize 3D printing.” To which Kotb nods excitedly, “3D! Like those glasses we wear in the movies.” Roker shouts, “Ooo, I want to be a meteor!” to which the girl behind him quickly responds, “You mean meteorologist?” He shakes his head, “No.”

The light-hearted humor effectively shines a light on the opportunities that STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) provide for girls today, one generation later.

To pull off their first Super Bowl PSA, the team at NBC “Today” teamed up with the Ad Council, a nonprofit known for its iconic social impact campaigns featuring Smokey Bear and McGruff the Crime Dog, and more recently, Love Has No Labels. The new spot is part of the national She Can STEM campaign, created by ad agency Deloitte Digital in collaboration with IF/THEN, an initiative of Lyda Hill Philanthropies.

“We are honored to partner with the Ad Council and shine a spotlight on the impact of empowering girls and diverse individuals in their STEM journey,” said Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal and current board chair of the Ad Council “By combining compassion, creativity and credibility, this mission will be center stage for millions of people across the country.”

In a behind-the-scenes segment aired on “Today,” Daly, who is the father of three daughters, said he’s excited that, “Their future isn’t going to be limited by any sort of idea that there’s a job or craft that they can’t do. There is nothing my girls can’t do!”