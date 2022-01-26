See Idris Elba star in Booking.com’s Super Bowl teasers

Another familiar face will hit TV screens during the Big Game next month. Actor Idris Elba stars in Booking.com's first Super Bowl spot.

Today, the travel brand released two teasers ahead of its 30-second commercial, which will air in the final quarter of the game. Both show Elba trying to get advice from other celebrity spokesmen: Isaiah Mustafa, of Old Spice commercial fame, and Jonathan Goldsmith, also known as Dos Equis’ Most Interesting Man in the World.

In both clips, Elba connects with the “two icons of the advertising world” via Zoom. One 45-second teaser shows them discussing ways he can differentiate his Booking.com appearance, by appearing without his shirt or reverse skydiving, for example. The other 15-second clip rates the way Elba says Booking.com’s “Booking.Yeah” tagline.

