See Idris Elba star in Booking.com’s Super Bowl teasers

By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on January 26, 2022.
Super Bowl Alert: Budweiser is back, medtech makes a buy, 50-year-old soap creates a new generation
Credit: Booking.com

Another familiar face will hit TV screens during the Big Game next month. Actor Idris Elba stars in Booking.com's first Super Bowl spot.

Today, the travel brand released two teasers ahead of its 30-second commercial, which will air in the final quarter of the game. Both show Elba trying to get advice from other celebrity spokesmen: Isaiah Mustafa, of Old Spice commercial fame, and Jonathan Goldsmith, also known as Dos Equis’ Most Interesting Man in the World.

In both clips, Elba connects with the “two icons of the advertising world” via Zoom. One 45-second teaser shows them discussing ways he can differentiate his Booking.com appearance, by appearing without his shirt or reverse skydiving, for example. The other 15-second clip rates the way Elba says Booking.com’s “Booking.Yeah” tagline.

Of course, Elba may not need so much advice, since this is not his first advertising stint. The star of “The Wire” and “Luther” began working as a spokesman for Ford in 2019, when he advertised the automaker’s Mustang-inspired SUV. He will also be in good company on Feb. 13. Among the celebrities lined up for gameday ads, Seth Rogen will advertise Lay’s and Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth will promote Cheetos and Doritos.

Watch all the Super Bowl 2022 commercials
Budweiser returns to the Super Bowl and new Bud Light 'Next' makes a metaverse play
E.J. Schultz

Booking.com is one of three travel brands so far advertising in the Super Bowl this year, alongside Turkish Airlines and Expedia, which will also air a spot for its Vrbo brand in the pregame. Travel brands are ramping up their advertising as the category rebounds and consumers continue to take more leisure and business trips.

The travel site, which helps customers make online reservations, worked with Horses & Mules on creative for the commercial, while Mindshare handled media buying.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

