Jeep returns to the Super Bowl
Jeep, whose Billy Murray Super Bowl ad won widespread praise last year, is coming back to the Big Game.
The brand will run a single spot in the second half, brand owner Stellantis confirmed today. Jeep did not reveal the length of the ad, the agency handling it, or any creative details.
The automaker, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has a history of putting out big-production, celebrity-filled Super Bowl ads under Chief Marketing Officer Olivier Francois.
Jeep’s 2020 ad starred Murray reprising his role in the 1993 movie “Groundhog Day,” seizing on the fact that the Super Bowl fell on the holiday. The ad, from Chicago-based Highdive, was shot only about a week before the game, but went on to win the USA Today Ad Meter.
Jeep is only the third auto brand to confirm a Super Bowl buy, following General Motors, which is running two ads (including a corporate spot and one for Cadillac) and Toyota.