Special Report: Super Bowl

Jeep returns to the Super Bowl

The brand is back in the Big Game after last year’s ‘Groundhog Day’ hit
By E.J. Schultz. Published on February 03, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Skechers puts Tony Romo in another Super Bowl spot
Credit: Jeep

Jeep, whose Billy Murray Super Bowl ad won widespread praise last year, is coming back to the Big Game.

The brand will run a single spot in the second half, brand owner Stellantis confirmed today. Jeep did not reveal the length of the ad, the agency handling it, or any creative details. 

The automaker, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has a history of putting out big-production, celebrity-filled Super Bowl ads under Chief Marketing Officer Olivier Francois.

Related articles
Watch Bill Murray reprise his role in ‘Groundhog Day’ for Jeep’s Super Bowl ad
E.J. Schultz
General Motors to run two Super Bowl ads pushing electric vehicles
E.J. Schultz
Watch Toyota’s Super Bowl ad that profiles the journey of a Paralympian
E.J. Schultz

Jeep’s 2020 ad starred Murray reprising his role in the 1993 movie “Groundhog Day,” seizing on the fact that the Super Bowl fell on the holiday. The ad, from Chicago-based Highdive, was shot only about a week before the game, but went on to win the USA Today Ad Meter.

Jeep is only the third auto brand to confirm a Super Bowl buy, following General Motors, which is running two ads (including a corporate spot and one for Cadillac) and Toyota.

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics, and the Island Packet in South Carolina. He has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors, the California Newspaper Publishers Association, the South Carolina Press Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors. A native of Cincinnati, Schultz has an economics degree from Xavier University and a masters in journalism from Northwestern University.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Skechers puts Tony Romo in another Super Bowl spot

Skechers puts Tony Romo in another Super Bowl spot
Super Bowl 2021: Watch all the commercials released so far

Super Bowl 2021: Watch all the commercials released so far

See M&M’s as an everyday apology tool in its Super Bowl spot starring Dan Levy

See M&M’s as an everyday apology tool in its Super Bowl spot starring Dan Levy
Watch Toyota’s Super Bowl ad that profiles the journey of a Paralympian

Watch Toyota’s Super Bowl ad that profiles the journey of a Paralympian
MIke Myers and Dana Carvey party on for local restaurants in Uber Eats’ ‘Wayne’s World’ Super Bowl ad

MIke Myers and Dana Carvey party on for local restaurants in Uber Eats’ ‘Wayne’s World’ Super Bowl ad
Super Bowl commercials in 2021 and who's buying them

Super Bowl commercials in 2021 and who's buying them
Watch Will Ferrell push electric vehicles—and bash Norway—in GM’s Super Bowl ad

Watch Will Ferrell push electric vehicles—and bash Norway—in GM’s Super Bowl ad

Inside Known’s first Super Bowl campaign sending civilians to space

Inside Known’s first Super Bowl campaign sending civilians to space