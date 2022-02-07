Rocket Mortgage returns to Super Bowl with Anna Kendrick and Barbie

“We’re an always-on advertiser,” Hurbis said. “When we develop Super Bowl ideas, we want to ensure it’s not only Super Bowl-worthy but ‘campaignable.’”

Previous spots from Rocket, which will be in the Super Bowl for the fifth time on Sunday, featured celebrities such as Jason Momoa and Tracy Morgan. Last year’s spots, “Certain Is Better,” with Morgan ended up scoring in the coveted first and second slots on USA Today’s Super Bowl Ad Meter.

Like the last two years, Rocket again worked with agency Highdive, which won the work in a jumpball-type process. The lender’s 300-person internal agency was also involved in the spot’s creation.

“The great relationship our teams have built gives us a sense of what will be a good fit for their brands, giving us the ability to deliver best-in-class creative year-after-year,” wrote Highdive Co-founder and Co-chief Creative Officer Mark Gross via email.

