Rocket Mortgage returns to Super Bowl with Anna Kendrick and Barbie

By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on February 07, 2022.
Super Bowl Alert: Alexa reads your mind and NFTs make a cameo in Big Game commercials
Credit: Rocket Mortgage

Rocket Mortgage is making Anna Kendrick’s dreams come true this Sunday, and those dreams might just include a Barbie Dreamhouse. The lender will return to the Super Bowl with a 60-second spot that will focus on Rocket Homes, its sister realty brand, and feature both Kendrick and Barbie.

In a statement, Kendrick said making her first-ever Super Bowl appearance with Barbie is a “dream come true.” The ad comes amid the 60-year anniversary of Mattel’s Barbie Dreamhouse.

 

Rocket released a teaser today showing Kendrick talking to Barbie about their planned appearance on Feb. 13. The spot will air in the second quarter of the game.

Casey Hurbis, chief marketing officer at Rocket Mortgage, noted that the commercial is leaning on the “unexpected” when it comes to talent.

“We have two A-List celebrities working together and we’re helping Americans realize they can find and finance the American dream,” he said, noting that there will be some “Easter eggs” along the way as the campaign goes beyond one Big Game spot and continues on social and digital channels in the weeks after Feb. 13. The Barbie spot is part of a larger push.

More Super Bowl news from Ad Age
Sam's Club chief marketer exits as brand heads to Super Bowl, will be replaced by Ciara Anfield
Jack Neff
Why Super Bowl viewers will see more health and wellness commercials
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Watch all the Super Bowl 2022 commercials

“We’re an always-on advertiser,” Hurbis said. “When we develop Super Bowl ideas, we want to ensure it’s not only Super Bowl-worthy but ‘campaignable.’”

Previous spots from Rocket, which will be in the Super Bowl for the fifth time on Sunday, featured celebrities such as Jason Momoa and Tracy Morgan. Last year’s spots, “Certain Is Better,” with Morgan ended up scoring in the coveted first and second slots on USA Today’s Super Bowl Ad Meter.

Like the last two years, Rocket again worked with agency Highdive, which won the work in a jumpball-type process. The lender’s 300-person internal agency was also involved in the spot’s creation.

“The great relationship our teams have built gives us a sense of what will be a good fit for their brands, giving us the ability to deliver best-in-class creative year-after-year,” wrote Highdive Co-founder and Co-chief Creative Officer Mark Gross via email.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

