Rocket Mortgage wins first and second place in USA Today’s Super Bowl Ad Meter
Here’s something to be sure about—Rocket Mortgage’s “Certain Is Better” Tracy Morgan ads resonated with viewers during the Super Bowl. The two 60-second spots ranked first and second place in USA Today’s Super Bowl Ad Meter, which asks the public to rate ads online with a score from 1 to 10.
This is the first time one brand has taken the top two spots since Budweiser won the honor 14 years ago.
The humorous ads, created by Chicago-based agency Highdive, show Morgan illustrating the difference between being “pretty sure” and “certain” about things like being able to afford a house.
The first “Certain Is Better” spot, which also starred Dave Bautista, scored 7.37 out of 10; the second, which featured Joey Bosa, scored 7.29 on the meter.
Rocket Mortgage, the digital mortgage lender of Quicken Loans, had an ad in last year’s Super Bowl, as well. That commercial, which was also done with Highdive and starred Jason Momoa, ranked fifth on the Ad Meter.
Rocket teased the Super Bowl spots last week with clips starring Morgan and his off-camera grandma.
Last year, another Highdive spot also took the top honors. Jeep’s Bill Murray-starring “Groundhog Day” reprisal scored 7.01.
Amazon’s Michael B. Jordan-as-Alexa spot, M&M’s “Come Together” and Toyota’s “Upstream” look at Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long rounded out the Top Five. Late entrant Oatly, which ran for its Super Bowl debut an ad that was banned in Sweden in 2014, took the bottom spot with a rank of 4.04. The “Wow No Cow” commercial showed CEO Toni Petersson singing about his product’s dairy-free attributes.
State Farm, which ran its first-ever Super Bowl spot—a commercial starring Drake and Paul Rudd— made it into the Top 10 at No. 8, high marks for a first time advertiser.