Special Report: Super Bowl
Sabra hummus to air first Super Bowl commercial
Brand will run one 30-second spot created with VaynerMedia
Sabra hummus will air its first Super Bowl commercial in 2020.
While the company declined to disclose details on the creative, it plans to run one 30-second spot, which was created in conjunction with VaynerMedia.
Sabra is looking to be considered alongside other snacks and dips typically associated with football, like Avocados From Mexico, which will air its sixth consecutive Big Game spot in Super Bowl LIV.
The creative direction of Sabra's commercial is unclear, but gossip rag Radar Online reported on Monday that “The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s” feuding co-stars Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo were reunited for a Super Bowl commercial for a hummus brand. A Sabra spokesperson declined to comment on creative.