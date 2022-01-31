See Sam's Club Super Bowl ad where Kevin Hart gets sneaky good deals—just like everyone else

Scan & Go was around years before Rogers arrived at Sam’s, but getting members to put it on their phones and use had been a challenge, and many still don’t. However, Rogers said, “We’ve seen member uptake on it grow dramatically,” adding that “I think it’s one of the highest-rated things in all of Sam’s Club.”

Sam’s Club has already enlisted Usain Bolt, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in ads on Rogers’ watch in recent years, and Hart previously appeared in ads for the club chain in 2021.

“We feel like Sam’s is a brand that’s been a bit quiet for its size,” Rogers said, “and sometimes a celebrity can create tailwind and energy for the brand. With Kevin, we were already working with him on our holiday campaign, and somebody from the agency showed us a stand-up bit of his where he talked about taking his family to Disney World on a FastPass. We thought it was hilarious and that it had obvious parallels to Scan & Go, since they both let you bypass the line. And what a perfect spokesperson for our brand. Kevin is a true pro, and his humble, self-deprecating style makes him very likeable.”

The spot was a creative collaboration between Sam’s Club, Hart’s LOL Studios and WPP’s VMLY&R, Rogers said. To get creative worthy of the Big Game, humor seemed a logical approach. “We challenged the team to marry the two,” he said, “Demonstrate the way Scan & Go lets you feel like a VIP, and do it in a way that pulls people in and sparks laughter.”