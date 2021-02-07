Special Report: Super Bowl

See DoorDash’s Super Bowl spot starring Daveed Diggs and the Sesame Street Muppets

Diggs, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Super Grover and others show how DoorDash brings items from the neighborhood
By Jessica Wohl. Published on February 07, 2021.
See Oatly bring a 2014 ad banned in Sweden to the U.S. for its Super Bowl debut
Credit: DoorDash

The Sesame Street classic “People in Your Neighborhood” gets a delivery-themed overhaul in DoorDash’s Super Bowl ad debut, a performance led by Daveed Diggs and filled with some of the children’s show’s well-known characters.

DoorDash used its 60-seconds of air time in the game’s first quarter to showcase restaurant delivery and other items available from a wider variety of merchants.

The spot opens as Big Bird sees Diggs sitting on a stoop enjoying some food that was just delivered. “You can get all sorts of things delivered from the neighborhood,” Diggs tells Big Bird.

Then, they’re off for a walk—including a brief tap dance for Diggs and a shop owner—as the familiar notes of the song progress. Updated lyrics about neighborhood delivery are delivered by Diggs, Cookie Monster and others. And Super Grover, after getting a mango smoothie, acts, well, like Super Grover.

The campaign comes from the Martin Agency and was directed by Michel Gondry.

Diggs was already familiar with Sesame Street, having been on the show in 2017. A video of him singing and adding a rap to “Rubber Duckie” has been viewed more than 6.1 million times on YouTube.

DoorDash plans to donate $1 for every order placed on Feb. 7 and 8, up to $1 million, to Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind Sesame Street.

“As a nonprofit, we appreciate that this partnership and philanthropic support will elevate and advance our mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder,” Sesame Workshop Chief Marketing Officer Samantha Maltin said in a statement. “Community is at the heart of all we do, and we are grateful to DoorDash for helping us further our work when children and families need us most.”

 

Along with DoorDash, restaurant delivery brand Uber Eats is in the Super Bowl for the first time. Delivery of groceries, restaurant meals, and other items has been brisk during the coronavirus pandemic. DoorDash and Uber haven't yet released their 2020 results, but rival Grubhub reported last week that the number of active diners using its service soared 39% last year.

