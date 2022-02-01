Frito-Lay comes in hot with Cheetos-Doritos Super Bowl commercial

The ad comes as spicy salty snacks have spiked in popularity in recent years, with the category growing by more than 12% over the last four years, said Frito-Lay, which separately this week launched a campaign with NBA star Lebron James to promote its Ruffles Flamin’ Hot variety. Cheetos Flamin’ Hot has found success in social channels with more than 800,000 Tweet mentions over the last year.

Frito-Lay later this week is launching what it calls its Flamin Hot hub, a website offering recipes, merchandise, and the opportunity for fans to subscribe to news and promotions around the brands. It is also encouraging fans to spread the message on social media by inviting them to rate other Super Bowl ads during the game by using the “fire” emoji.

“We’ve been so inspired by how fans have embraced Flamin’ Hot,” Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and CMO at Frito-Lay North America, said in a release. “The Super Bowl provides the perfect stage to showcase the Flamin’ Hot flavor and attitude, and we are thrilled to partner with such exceptional musical talent to bring it to life. Music has a way of bringing joy, connecting us and delivering a story in such a unique way; so reimagining ‘Push It’ with the help of Megan and Charlie will really allow our fans to unleash their Flamin’ Hot.”

“I bring heat to everything I do, so it only made sense to partner with Flamin’ Hot on this campaign,” Megan Thee Stallion added. “Filming this Super Bowl spot and paying homage to Salt-N-Pepa was an incredible experience and I can't wait for my Hotties to check it out."