Special Report: Super Bowl

See Bud Light’s Super Bowl ad starring Guy Fieri

The Food Network star plugs the brand’s new Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda variety as the ‘mayor’ of the ‘Land of Loud Flavors’
By E.J. Schultz. Published on February 01, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Frito-Lay comes in hot with Cheetos-Doritos Super Bowl commercial
BudLightSeltzer_3X2.png
Credit: Bud Light Seltzer

Bud Light is calling on Guy Fieri to help raise interest in its new Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda line extension as it tries to keep pace with the changing taste preferences of drinkers.

The Food Network star and restaurateur who popularized the phrase “flavortown,” stars as the mythical mayor of the “Land of Loud Flavors” in the brand’s Super Bowl ad. An extended 60-second version of the 45-second ad was released today. 

RSVP for Ad Age’s Super Bowl event on Feb. 8 at AdAge.com/InDepthSuperBowl.

The ad, from Wieden+Kennedy New York, shows three drinkers being transported to the colorful land via a refrigerator that serves as a portal. Fieri is presented with the hard sodas and declares them as “the loudest flavors ever.”

It marks the first ad campaign for Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda, which recently hit stores and comes in flavors such as cherry cola and orange soda. The line extension, which follows the 2020 introduction of Bud Light Seltzer, comes as Anheuser-Busch InBev continues to expand its core Bud Light label in a move to stay current. The brand is also running a Super Bowl ad for Bud Light Next, a new zero-carb beer aimed at younger drinkers who don’t like feeling bloated.

More from Ad Age
Super Bowl Alert: Two mayos, one baby and a lot of teasing
Jeanine Poggi
Budweiser returns to the Super Bowl and new Bud Light 'Next' makes a metaverse play
E.J. Schultz

Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda’s debut comes as the sales in the broader seltzer category cool down after setting a blazing pace beginning a couple of years ago, when the success of White Claw led to a bevy of new entrants. Hard seltzer growth dropped from 66% in the first quarter of 2021 to 3% by year’s end, according to Credit Suisse research. Hard seltzers first gained popularity because of perceived health benefits and a lighter profile than traditional beer. 

But according to Andy Goeler, VP of Marketing Bud Light, drinkers now want more robust flavors. “What we are seeing is a lot of these bolder flavors in our portfolio are the ones that people seem to be gravitating towards,” he said.

He said Fieri was an obvious choice to push the Super Bowl message. “We didn’t have to talk too long about it—when his name came up, everybody instantly was like ‘perfect.’ He is known for being a chef, he is known for flavor.” 

Fieri’s food empire includes the TV shows “Diners, Drive Ins & Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games,” as well as a delivery-only restaurant nation brand called Flavortown Kitchen with locations across several states.

See which brands are buying ads in Super Bowl 2022.

The Hard Soda spot marks the first full Super Bowl ad release this year from Anheuser-Busch InBev, which has six total spots in the game, including for Budweiser, Michelob Ultra and  Cutwater Spirits.

The company is trying to generate buzz for the Hard Soda spot with a sweepstakes that offers the chance for one person’s name to be included in the TV version of the spot. (The name will appear above a storefront during a portion of the ad that depicts a downtown scene.) To enter, people must post a special hashtag on social media (#LandofLoudFlavors) or at a special web site (landofloudflavors.com.)

Such contests have become popular as brands leverage expensive Super Bowl ad buys to boost one-to-one consumer relations, drive social buzz and collect first-party data.

 

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Frito-Lay comes in hot with Cheetos-Doritos Super Bowl commercial

Frito-Lay comes in hot with Cheetos-Doritos Super Bowl commercial
All the Super Bowl commercial teasers released so far

All the Super Bowl commercial teasers released so far
Gillette is back in the Super Bowl for first time in 16 years

Gillette is back in the Super Bowl for first time in 16 years
Hologic’s Super Bowl commercial stars Mary J. Blige

Hologic’s Super Bowl commercial stars Mary J. Blige
Super Bowl Alert: Two mayos, one baby and a lot of teasing

Super Bowl Alert: Two mayos, one baby and a lot of teasing

Hyundai rides with fake Super Bowl ad

Hyundai rides with fake Super Bowl ad
Meta's Super Bowl plans include NFL avatars for Facebook

Meta's Super Bowl plans include NFL avatars for Facebook
See Sam's Club Super Bowl ad where Kevin Hart gets sneaky good deals—just like everyone else

See Sam's Club Super Bowl ad where Kevin Hart gets sneaky good deals—just like everyone else