See Bud Light’s Super Bowl ad starring Guy Fieri

Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda’s debut comes as the sales in the broader seltzer category cool down after setting a blazing pace beginning a couple of years ago, when the success of White Claw led to a bevy of new entrants. Hard seltzer growth dropped from 66% in the first quarter of 2021 to 3% by year’s end, according to Credit Suisse research. Hard seltzers first gained popularity because of perceived health benefits and a lighter profile than traditional beer.

But according to Andy Goeler, VP of Marketing Bud Light, drinkers now want more robust flavors. “What we are seeing is a lot of these bolder flavors in our portfolio are the ones that people seem to be gravitating towards,” he said.

He said Fieri was an obvious choice to push the Super Bowl message. “We didn’t have to talk too long about it—when his name came up, everybody instantly was like ‘perfect.’ He is known for being a chef, he is known for flavor.”

Fieri’s food empire includes the TV shows “Diners, Drive Ins & Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games,” as well as a delivery-only restaurant nation brand called Flavortown Kitchen with locations across several states.

The Hard Soda spot marks the first full Super Bowl ad release this year from Anheuser-Busch InBev, which has six total spots in the game, including for Budweiser, Michelob Ultra and Cutwater Spirits.

The company is trying to generate buzz for the Hard Soda spot with a sweepstakes that offers the chance for one person’s name to be included in the TV version of the spot. (The name will appear above a storefront during a portion of the ad that depicts a downtown scene.) To enter, people must post a special hashtag on social media (#LandofLoudFlavors) or at a special web site (landofloudflavors.com.)

Such contests have become popular as brands leverage expensive Super Bowl ad buys to boost one-to-one consumer relations, drive social buzz and collect first-party data.