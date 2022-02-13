Why StockX got a QR cameo in Rocket Mortgage’s Super Bowl ad

The site allows users to bid $1 on its Big Game ReStockX page where they are entered to win prizes such as Beats x Psychoworld Studio 3 headphones and Blue Toe Union Jordan 1 Highs sneakers, currently available for near $2,000 on StockX.

Casey Hurbis, chief marketing officer at Rocket, advised Ad Age earlier this month to be on the lookout for Easter eggs in the brand’s Super Bowl spot.

“There are opportunities to have additional surprises,” he said. “We with the Super Bowl love to have Easter eggs and surprises along the way.” He said he expected a lot of conversation around Anna Kendrick and Barbie, but warned, “Make no mistake, there are other unexpected moments in the campaign and spot.”



This isn’t the first time the brands have collaborated, Hurbis said on Sunday. "A character in our 2018 Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl commercial wore a StockX hat. The Super Bowl ad gave us an opportunity to help shine a spotlight on another Detroit-based tech brand, and we took it."