All the Super Bowl commercial teasers released so far

By Jeanine Poggi. Published on January 28, 2022.
Credit: Frito-Lay

Super Bowl advertisers have begun the yearly tradition of building buzz for their Big Game commercials through short teaser videos that typically reveal nuggets of information or, sometimes, nothing at all. 

With roughly two weeks to go before Super Bowl LVI, at least seven brands have released teasers, with some dropping more than one.

Bookmark this page to stay up to date on all the teasers released ahead of the Super Bowl, which will air Feb. 13 on NBC.

 

E-Trade

It looks like the E-Trade baby is going to be back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2014. A 30-second teaser released today, called "Monitor," shows two business execs asking an unseen character to return. They're speaking to him via a baby monitor.

Rakuten 

Rakuten will air its first Super Bowl commercial, which it created in-house. In a teaser released on Jan. 27, the company revealed Hannah Waddingham (from "Ted Lasso") as the star of its Casino Royale-themed spot.

Lay’s

Lay’s released its second teaser on Jan. 27, revealing that Paul Rudd would be joining Seth Rogen (see below) in its first Super Bowl commercial in 17 years. The 15-second clip shows the two sitting in a non-moving car talking about shooting a Super Bowl teaser. “We're teasing commercials now? That’s a thing?” an aghast Rogen asks Rudd.

Booking.com

Booking.com revealed that actor Idris Elba would star in its first Super Bowl commercial. The travel brand released two teasers on Jan. 26, which both show ​​Elba trying to get advice from other celebrity spokesmen: Isaiah Mustafa, of Old Spice commercial fame, and Jonathan Goldsmith, also known as Dos Equis’ Most Interesting Man in the World.

Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda

On Jan. 26, Anheuser-Busch InBev announced plans to run six in-game ads for various brands. It is already teasing the Super Bowl ad for Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda. An ad running during the NFL playoffs shows a refrigerator as a portal into a fantastical “Land of Loud Flavors,” while teasing more in “February 2022.”

Irish Spring

Irish Spring will air its first Super Bowl commercial as it looks to reinvent itself for a younger audience. The brand released an 8-second teaser on Jan. 24, which showed a middle-aged man on a raft washing ashore in a land populated by white-clad young folks, dubbed “Zillennials.”

Frito-Lay 

Frito-Lay dropped two teasers on Jan. 24, which reveal that singer Charlie Puth would join Megan Thee Stallion (see below) in its spot. In these clips, Megan Thee Stallion discovers her trailer has been taken over by an unknown wild animal, while Puth, known for his beatboxing skills, finds his trailer's snack stash has been raided. Orange paw prints, a trademark of Cheetos dust—aka "Cheetle"—provide a clue.

Lay’s

Lay’s, which is returning to the Super Bowl for the first time in 17 years, released its first teaser on Jan. 20, revealing Seth Rogen as one of the stars of the ad. A 15-second teaser shows a shadowy bearded character singing, "Oh Seth Rogen, Oh Seth Rogen, where are you?" before a makeshift shrine to the star of comedies like “Knocked Up,” “Superbad” and “Sausage Party.”

Frito-Lay

On Jan. 19, Frito-Lay revealed Megan Thee Stallion would star in its Super Bowl commercial for Flamin' Hot Doritos and Cheetos. The 35-second clip shows the rapper arriving at a backlot munching on a bag of Cheetos. A security guard proceeds to ask whether she is allergic to dogs or cats—and to deer, foxes, bears, water buffaloes or sloths, and comfortable around crocodiles.

Sam’s Club

For its first Super Bowl ad, Sam’s Club tapped actor Kevin Hart to show off its Scan & Go checkout function. In a teaser released on Jan. 19, Hart is shown shopping under the assumption that he’s receiving a VIP experience because of his celebrity, not knowing that he’s using a service available for all members via the Sam’s Club app.

