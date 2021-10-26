Special Report: Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2022 expected to see a rush of cryptocurrency commercials

FTX confirms it will air its first Big Game ad
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on October 26, 2021.
Super Bowl ads kick off with TurboTax announcing commercial plans
20210909_FTX_BradyGisele_3x2
Credit: FTX

Super Bowl LVI could turn into the crypto bowl. 

FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, will air its first Super Bowl commercial in 2022, CEO Sam Bankman confirmed. 

"Of course we're doing the Super Bowl thing,” he said via email. "Would you really expect us not to? We actually wanted to buy the Super Bowl itself, but they don't yet accept cryptocurrency. So we're settling for buying ad time."

Crypto.com, a payment and currency platform, is also expected to run multiple commercials, according to a person familiar with the situation. A Crypto.com spokesperson declined to comment on Super Bowl ad plans. 

This makes 2022 the first time crypto companies are airing national commercials during the Super Bowl. It comes as the crypto marketplace heats up and companies look to educate consumers on the technology. 

FTX has been beefing up its marketing efforts in the U.S., recently tapping husband and wife superstars Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen for a campaign that aired during NFL games earlier this season. A new ad that debuted last week showed NFL teams and fans going crazy over Brady discussing a trade

NFL legend Brady and supermodel Bündchen have an equity stake in FTX, as does NBA star Steph Curry. FTX also became the official cryptocurrency exchange of the MLB and recently struck a naming rights deal for the home of NBA’s Miami Heat, which is now called FTX Arena. 

Bankman said the data is clear on why sports is key to FTX’s marketing strategy: Sports fans are twice as likely to know about crypto than non-sports fans and avid sports fans are nearly three times as likely, he said. 

"We've already planted our flag clearly — not just in sports, but in football specifically — endorsement deals with the No. 1 draft pick and greatest quarterback of all time. We are football fans, and we want to appeal to football fans,” Bankman said. 

Dentsu Mcgarrybowen will handle the creative for FTX's Super Bowl commercial. 

"Our message throughout this year has been that crypto's safe, accessible and ready for the mainstream. We're inviting everyone to check it out, and FTX is here to help them on their journey. There's no bigger, more mainstream event to share a message like that than the Super Bowl,” he added. "On top of all that, we love competition and creative marketing. The Super Bowl is the single biggest, most fun and friendly competition there is around creative marketing."

Jeanine Poggi
Jeanine Poggi

