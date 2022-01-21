Super Bowl Alert—First commercial drops, mystery NFT and more travel

Auto ads pile on

BMW will advertise in the Super Bowl for the first time in seven years, Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz reports. BMW is the fifth automaker to confirm a 2022 in-game ad, following Nissan, Toyota, General Motors and Kia. Last year, only three automakers bought ads, and in 2020 there were six. The category’s recent peak came in 2018, when 11 auto brands ran ads

BMW last appeared in the game in 2015 with an ad starring Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel. It flashed back to 1994 when the then-"Today Show" hosts struggled with the concept of the internet. The spot then flashed forward, as the duo pondered the improbability of electric cars—specifically BMW’s i3 EV.

While BMW remained tight-lipped about the focus of this year’s spot, it seems natural that the company would want to once again use its Big Game ad to plug electric vehicles.

You can watch BMW’s prior Super Bowl ads in our voluminous, searchable Super Bowl Ad Archive.

