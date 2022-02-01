Super Bowl Alert: 'Thursday Night Football' gets some play, chips go CGI, and women take center stage

Why CGI?

Despite hyping up the appearance of Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth in its Super Bowl ad through multiple teasers, Frito-Lay instead went the CGI route for its commercial, Ad Age's Jon Springer reports. We don’t actually see the two music stars: Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth voice woodland animals who jump on bags of snacks when they fall from the backpack of a birdwatcher perched on a jungle tree limb. Their reactions to tasting the Flamin’ Hot varieties include “oohs” and “ahhs” that when combined create the backbeat of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1980s hit, “Push It.” The fox’s voice is provided by Charlie Puth, the Grammy-nominated singer known for his beatboxing skills, while Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion plays a songbird emerging from the mouth of a crocodile.

