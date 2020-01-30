With Super Bowl on the line, Roku and Fox at an impasse over streaming rights
Roku says Fox’s app is leaving its service just two days before the Super Bowl, as the two companies enter into a streaming-rights skirmish over the terms of their contract.
On Thursday, Roku notified users of its streaming-video platform that its deal with Fox—which has the broadcast rights to Sunday's Big Game—will end on Friday because the two sides are at odds over extending their partnership.
Roku laid the blame on Fox and told viewers they can still watch the Super Bowl on Roku through apps other than Fox. Viewers could log into the game on Roku’s devices via YouTube TV, Hulu Live, Sling TV and Fubo, all of which are third parties that also carry Fox.
“Roku’s distribution agreement with Fox Corp. is set to expire on Jan. 31,” a Roku spokeswoman said in an email statement. “We offered Fox an extension so that Roku can continue to bring a large and valuable audience to Fox. If an agreement is not reached, we will be forced to remove Fox channels from the Roku platform.”
Roku would not disclose the terms of its contract with Fox or details of its demands for a new deal. Fox was not immediately available for comment.
The dispute is a sign of the increased competition in the streaming-video landscape, where platforms like Roku are becoming the new cable providers, and media companies like Fox are in their familiar role as content providers. For years, cable companies and networks have tangled over their competing interests in a series of standoffs over TV spoils. Now, the same disputes over carriage fees, advertising and content are playing out on streaming platforms.
Roku has 32.3 million users and generated $179 million in “platform revenue” in the third quarter of 2019, the last for which it reported public numbers. Most of its platform revenue comes from its growing ad business. Roku is building an ad business around the hundreds of apps that viewers download through its devices. It is competing with Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google and all the streaming services.
The proliferation of streaming platforms has transformed TV advertising, as more brands look to send ads through the digital connected TV. This shift of advertising money raises the stakes for the companies involved. The media companies want to control the ads that run in their shows and movies, while the internet companies that own the platforms want a portion of the ad inventory, too.
The dispute between Roku and Fox shows how high-stakes the negotiations can get, when even the Super Bowl is on the table.