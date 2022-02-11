It’s the Super Bowl of first-party data as brands sharpen personalization with Big Game buys

Not every Super Bowl website traffic bump was seen as much of an opportunity by the brand. Oatly was one of the stronger players last year in driving site traffic on game day and long-term after the game, per SimilarWeb, but its site has little aimed at collecting e-mail addresses or data.

“For Oatly, it was more of a side benefit than anything,” said a spokeswoman about the Super Bowl traffic surge. “The real benefit was getting America talking about a plant-based milk alternative.”

Paramount+, which used the Super Bowl to launch, had the biggest in-game traffic bump, per SimilarWeb. That’s evidence of one of the biggest drivers of in-game traffic—celebrity involvement—said Kevin Krim, CEO of EDO, which tracks search response to TV ads.

Ad itself may be bad place to solicit data

Almost every brand in the game could try to generate new online relationships and harvest the related data for future use, just from website traffic alone. But the Super Bowl broadcast ad itself may be a bad vehicle for attracting the data.

“This year, 2022, is the year of CPG clients, in particular, having first-party data as a priority,” said Kate Sirkin, executive VP of global data partnerships for Publicis Epsilon, and a former executive VP of research for Starcom Mediavest group, much of that doing Super Bowl research. “Everybody’s talking about it: How can we collect it? What do we do with it?”

For brands in the game, it may be irresistible to use the opportunity to use the exposure to build much bigger databases. But she said bigger isn’t necessarily better.

“The Super Bowl is so big, bigger than most brands’ real customers, even the beers and the Coca-Colas of the world,” she said. “It’s probably too big.”

That’s because, ideally, brands populate their first-party databases with their best customers, Sirkin said, not folks who just dropped in because they were interested in a funny ad. The cost of processing and analyzing data for people who have little lifetime value as customers could outweigh the advantages of casting a wide net.

“A smarter strategy would be to say: ‘I’ve got four elements to my Super Bowl events—and that’s a great place to play first-party data,’” Sirkin said. That includes collecting data from promotions linked to the game, people who attend in person or events surrounding the game, people who buy snacks and beer in advance of the game, or watch ads online that are released in advance, she said, “making sure that I’ve tagged correctly my owned properties and my ad so that I can recognize those people.”

Unilever’s Hellmann’s, for example, is looking to develop first-party relationships via launch of its Fridge Night app linked to its Super Bowl campaign, but it’s not plugging the app directly via the broadcast ad, said Ben Crook, senior director of condiments at Unilever.