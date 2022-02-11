It’s the Super Bowl of first-party data as brands sharpen personalization with Big Game buys

Bomber jackets and stock-up social ads
AB InBev, an Epsilon client, has six spots in the game, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Bud Light Hard Seltzer, Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer, and Cutwater Spirits. The company and Epsilon declined to comment on its first-party data strategy around the game. But it’s clear just from Michelob Ultra alone that data gathering is on the menu. The brand is debuting a “Spare Clothes Clothing” collection, arranging for Serena Williams, who stars in its ad, to wear a limited-edition Superior Bowl bomber jacket that will be part of an integration with NBC’s broadcast. People buying from the clothing collection will likely enter the brand’s database.
When Michelob Ultra pre-released its ad on Tuesday, it also paired that with “Welcome to the Superior Bowl” social-media ads, using a MikMak.tv platform to encourage people to stock up on the brand’s beer for the game via Instacart. AB InBev didn’t comment on whether it’s building first-party data through those sales —but it’s certainly possible, as Sirkin describes it, though not commenting on the brand’s plans directly.
“As long as brands have negotiated rights to the e-commerce data and the platform has consumer consent to share them,” then it would be possible for brands to hold onto data developed through such sales, she said.
A MikMak spokesperson said the platform can capture physical addresses of people placing orders through its ads, even if the e-commerce site fulfilling them isn’t sharing that data, provided people placing the orders have provided the consent, and are at home. Getting e-mail addresses or purchase data depends either on the arrangement with the e-commerce seller, or the brand standing up a direct-to-consumer capability of its own.
E-commerce and search strategies
“For alcohol brands, the Super Bowl is the first major event of the e-commerce season,” said MikMak CEO Rachel Tipograph.MikMak last year found that Facebook and Instagram drive 67% of all alcohol eCommerce traffic and 39% of all alcohol e-commerce sales. But brands also increasingly are using their own platforms to drive sales, she said, with 5% of all alcohol e-commerce traffic and 16% of all alcohol e-commerce sales occurring directly on brand websites.
Get the latest Ad Age Super Bowl 2022 news here.
Because a Super Bowl ad so often drives big if temporary spikes in e-commerce sales, brands are missing out if they don’t use the opportunity to develop first-party relationships, either through deals with e-commerce operators or their own direct sales, said Sarah Hofstetter, president of e-commerce analytics firm Profitero.
Even if brands don’t put response elements directly into Super Bowl ads, certainly they can optimize organic and paid search on Google or retailer sites during the game, Hofstetter said. That isn’t necessarily limited to the brands advertising. Their competitors can do likewise. Last year, when Huggies was advertising, rival Procter & Gamble Co., marketer of Pampers and Luvs, was clearly stepping up search activity on diapers, she said.
Viewers who see a spot in the Super Bowl are 345% more likely to search for that advertiser than viewers of everyday primetime ads, said EDO’s Krim. “Data over the past six big games shows that a single 30-second Super Bowl spot can drive hundreds of thousands and even millions of people to search and engage with the brand online.”
That being the case, it also pays for any brand in the game to make sure it owns relevant URLs that might come up in search. Molson Coors appears to have pranked AB InBev’s Bud Light Next in advance of that brand’s ad this year by grabbing hold of BudLightNext.com, though the site was taken down as of Friday.