The top 10 Super Bowl 2020 commercials by digital share of voice

Jeep’s ‘Groundhog Day’ is No. 1, according to iSpot.tv
By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on February 03, 2020.

Other than the Kansas City Chiefs, who won Super Bowl LIV? Everybody’s got an opinion. For starters, check out Ad Age Editor Brian Braiker’s review of all the ads (he was particularly fond of Microsoft’s commercial celebrating Katie Sowers, the first female coach in the NFL, and SodaStream’s Mars water commercial) and USA Today’s online-survey-driven Ad Meter (Jeep’s “Groundhog Day” homage starring Bill Murray tops that ranking).

Meanwhile, Ad Age has once again partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to get the big picture on digital activity across Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and search engines surrounding this year’s Super Bowl ads. In other words, this is about what specifically resonated online/socially on Super Bowl Sunday.

The ranking below gives particular weight to earned online views, social actions explicitly related to the ads and estimated reach, aka social impressions. As always, we didn’t factor TV show and movie ads/trailers into the mix, nor did we include spots from streaming services Hulu and Disney Plus. We also made the call to exclude the two high-profile political ads—from the Trump and Bloomberg campaigns—because of the vast amount of baseline chatter surrounding the candidates (particularly President Trump).

Without further ado:

Game Day Totals
6,794,306,243
TV Ad Impressions
63,138,048
Earned Online Views
4,115,084,637
Social Impressions
55
Advertisers
60
Spots
25
Show Promos
Top Ads by Digital Share of Voice
Excluding Movie Trailers & Show Promos
Jeep: Groundhog Day
4th quarter, 09:37 PM EST, 60s
1
14.58%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 73,193,764
Earned Online Views: 16,578,548
Social Impressions: 168,866,047
Facebook: Ready to Rock?
4th quarter, 09:53 PM EST, 60s
2
8.05%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 73,237,132
Earned Online Views: 9,997,927
Social Impressions: 274,238,375
GMC: Quiet Revolution
2nd quarter, 07:56 PM EST, 30s
3
6.54%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 74,440,578
Earned Online Views: 8,988,777
Social Impressions: 17,678,488
Google Assistant: Loretta
2nd quarter, 07:51 PM EST, 90s
4
4.04%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 74,385,270
Earned Online Views: 2,749,293
Social Impressions: 82,861,768
Doritos: The Cool Ranch
3rd quarter, 08:44 PM EST, 60s
5
3.76%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 72,602,740
Earned Online Views: 2,107,441
Social Impressions: 55,130,002
Pepsi Zero Sugar: Zero Sugar. Done Right.
3rd quarter, 08:36 PM EST, 30s
6
3.34%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 73,818,954
Earned Online Views: 3,562,376
Social Impressions: 178,341,391
Hyundai: Smaht Pahk
2nd quarter, 07:20 PM EST, 60s
7
2.64%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 68,168,307
Earned Online Views: 2,893,569
Social Impressions: 45,914,245
Planters: Baby Funeral
2nd quarter, 07:47 PM EST, 30s
8
2.62%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 73,480,540
Earned Online Views: 163,738
Social Impressions: 127,501,808
Olay: Make Space For Women
2nd quarter, 07:22 PM EST, 30s
9
2.60%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 68,593,974
Earned Online Views: 592,117
Social Impressions: 64,161,477
Rocket Mortgage: Home
1st quarter, 07:07 PM EST, 60s
10
2.14%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 68,252,458
Earned Online Views: 9,19,948
Social Impressions: 76,521,773
Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

Digital Share of Voice - The percentage of Social Actions and Earned Views generated by the spot compared to all others. This is the primary measurement used to rank the performance of the ads.
TV Impressions - The total impressions of the spot across US TV households including paid and earned impressions (before, during and after the Super Bowl).
Earned Online Views - The estimated number of views, out of the total Online Views, where a user made a conscious and explicit decision to view the spot.
Social Impressions – The total impressions generated by Facebook posts and Tweets talking about the spot as estimated by the number of followers and friends of each poster.

