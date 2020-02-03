The top 10 Super Bowl 2020 commercials by digital share of voice
Other than the Kansas City Chiefs, who won Super Bowl LIV? Everybody’s got an opinion. For starters, check out Ad Age Editor Brian Braiker’s review of all the ads (he was particularly fond of Microsoft’s commercial celebrating Katie Sowers, the first female coach in the NFL, and SodaStream’s Mars water commercial) and USA Today’s online-survey-driven Ad Meter (Jeep’s “Groundhog Day” homage starring Bill Murray tops that ranking).
Meanwhile, Ad Age has once again partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to get the big picture on digital activity across Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and search engines surrounding this year’s Super Bowl ads. In other words, this is about what specifically resonated online/socially on Super Bowl Sunday.
The ranking below gives particular weight to earned online views, social actions explicitly related to the ads and estimated reach, aka social impressions. As always, we didn’t factor TV show and movie ads/trailers into the mix, nor did we include spots from streaming services Hulu and Disney Plus. We also made the call to exclude the two high-profile political ads—from the Trump and Bloomberg campaigns—because of the vast amount of baseline chatter surrounding the candidates (particularly President Trump).
Without further ado: