Toyota's Super Bowl ad is full of famous Joneses—and one Jonas

The spot, one of a pair of Toyota ads running in the game, was created out of Saatchi & Saatchi L.A. It puts a twist on the famous phrase about competition, “keeping up with the Joneses.”

According to Saatchi & Saatchi L.A. Chief Creative Officer Jason Schragger, “We wanted to be on the positive side of the whole Jones thing and just have fun with it. We really wanted to tell a fun story that would make people fall in love with the Tundra—and we wanted to keep it really simple.”



"The Joneses" was directed by Hungry Man’s Bryan Buckley, who also helmed two more ads starring big-name stars for this year's Super Bowl: Verizon's spot with Jim Carrey reprising his role from "The Cable Guy," and BMW's featuring Arnold Schwarzenneger and Salma Hayek Pinault playing Greek deities Zeus and Hera.

It’s in its simplicity that the spot shines, leaving each of the actors room to be their unvarnished selves. Each behind the wheel of a Tundra, they exchange barbs and glances as they try to outpace each other navigating the elements across roads and craggy mountaintops.

When it came to casting, all of the team's top "Jones" picks ultimately made it to the final ad. “We had a list of about 50 others, and we were expecting that someone was gonna say no, or something was going to happen,” Schragger said.

Read: Why so many 2022 Super Bowl ads star A-list celebs